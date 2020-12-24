She was pregnant.
Accompanied by the special man in her life, Joseph, the young mother knew the time was near when she would deliver the baby child. Winter had begun only a few days ago. The weather was cold and the December sky twinkled with little stars.
All was calm. And all was bright.
In a few hours, the ‘round, yon mother would wrap her baby in swaddling clothes in what would become a not-so-silent night.
Her name wasn’t Mary. And it still isn’t. That’s her sister’s name. And no one called her sidekick Joseph, except his mother every now and then. Everyone calls him Joe.
You see, this isn’t a story about the birth of Jesus. Instead, it’s about my wife Ali giving birth to our son Henry on Christmas day in 2009. We didn’t have to go search for an inn or a manger. Around 5:30 AM, we drove to Tanner Medical Center on Dixie Street in Carrollton.
Thankfully, the hospital had a room ready for us.
The night before was almost equally as memorable as we started the evening attending a Christmas service at St. Margaret’s. Our three sons played a role in the church’s annual Christmas pageant. I’ve written about the play before which resembled a skit on the Carol Burnett show more than the actual story of Joseph, Mary and the three kings.
That was the night my third-born son Charlie, who played one of the animals in the barn, stole baby Jesus from the crib during the performance, began to unwrap its clothes and shouted to the angels standing nearby, “Let’s get nekkid.”
I’m to blame for that line because every time I was in charge of giving the boys a bath when they were little, I would shout from the bathroom while I ran the water—“Alright boys, it’s bath time. Y’all need to get nekkid and jump in so you can be ready for school tomorrow.”
Little did I know those words would play a role and live forever in the St. Margaret’s Christmas pageant memoir. There’s still no word from the bishop whether or not that will ever become part of the liturgy.
As the service came to a close, the congregation held candles for the grand finale of singing “Silent Night.” That would be the only silence we experienced for the rest of the evening as we left the church to eat with my wife’s family and open presents. Eventually, after midnight we arrived home.
I don’t know how he (actually she) did it that night. But after the boys fell asleep, Santa did his (actually her) magic before settling our brains for what would not be a long winter’s nap.
A few hours later, from her closet there arose such a clatter. She awoke me to tell me what was the matter.
“I think it’s time we go to the hospital,” she said. “I’ll call Daddy to see if he can come on now.”
He did.
When he arrived, we bolted to my car, and to his daughter and son-in-law he gave us a whistle. And I drove to Tanner Medical Center like the down of a thistle.
A few hours later, my wife delivered the best Christmas present ever—our baby son Henry.
“It doesn’t get any better than this,” Dr. David Helton looked at us and said with a big smile on his face a few minutes after he delivered our son.
When my wife’s father Randy Turner arrived to see his new grandson later that day, we asked him how our other boys reacted when they came downstairs to see what Santa had delivered.
“You know, for the first 45 minutes or so, I didn’t say anything just to see if they would bring it up,” said Randy. “Finally, I asked them while they were focused on playing with their new toys — ‘Do y’all know where your mom and dad are?’ ”
“Oh, is she having a baby?” replied my oldest Turner, who was 7 years old at the time.
“I told them, ‘Yes, but your new brother still hasn’t been born yet,’ ” answered Randy. “And the boys acted like it was no big deal and went right back to playing with their toys. I hate to say this, but I don’t think they really even missed y’all being there.”
We definitely missed being there with them. However, nothing compares to the joy of experiencing the cries, cackles and coos from a newborn baby on Christmas day.
Nothing.
