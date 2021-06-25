I’m on vacation.
And so are 10 million other people. This year we chose a beach trip to Grayton Beach, Florida, sandwiched between Destin and Panama City Beach.
My wife Ali and I started vacationing in the Seaside/Seagrove area on 30A at the turn of the century and quickly fell in love with its remote location. It's away from the large crowds and still within driving distance of my favorite donut shop. I miss the days when Ali snapped a photo of me holding my oldest son Turner as a baby while we napped on the beach surrounded by no one.
Well, that was then. And this is now.
Fast forward to 2019 and that same spot on Seagrove Beach where Turner and I snoozed resembled a college spring break crowd in Ft. Lauderdale circa 1979. In order to find a spot to drop a few chairs and a tent, I had to wake up at sunrise and sprint like a Walmart bargain shopper on Black Friday to find a vacant piece of ocean front property.
Within a few hours, our little spot would be elbow-to-elbow next to thousands of other families with screaming kids and a drunk 58-year-old uncle screaming “Play me some Skynyrd” every other song on his portable radio. The only things missing these days on 30A are a teenager funneling a Natural Lite while his friends scream, “Drink! Drink!” and a wet T-shirt contest where some young man proudly tells others—“Yep. That’s my sister up there!”
This summer, my family decided to leave Seagrove behind and find a new spot down the road in Grayton Beach, voted the fourth most beautiful beach in America by Forbes magazine. We struck gold.
Grayton Beach’s slogan is “Nice dogs. Friendly people.”
It’s a little eccentric village that draws artists, hippies, surfers and lots of tattoos mixed with the high-end luxury SUV crowd whose alumni association window stickers are from most schools within the SEC.
Pass-permitted trucks and Jeeps are granted to select property owners that allow locals to drive in a designated area on the beach to tailgate and sunbathe. There are only two restaurants (The Red Bar and Chiringo), an art studio (The Zoo Gallery) and a surf shop (Tribe Kelley Surf Post) occupying the village.
This place has character. It has charm. And most importantly, it has fewer crowds.
My hope is Grayton Beach continues to keep its laid-back atmosphere away from the neighboring crowds. However, it’s highly unlikely.
Last night at sunset, my family enjoyed dinner on the patio at nearby Chiringo where we ate fish tacos, guacamole, plantains and fried shrimp. As we finished our last bites, Ali looked at the dark charcoal-colored clouds moving our way and said we needed to walk back to our rental home quickly.
I stayed behind to pay our bill and two minutes after they left a big lightning bolt propelled out of the clouds and I was stuck inside the restaurant bar. The rain poured so hard I wondered if the crowd inside would need an ark to return home.
For the next 25 minutes, I stood side-by-side next with a group of teenage girls who all dressed in Daisy Duke-style blue jean shorts. The bar was hopping with men and women wearing their college fraternity and sorority T-shirts as no one had anywhere else to go.
And then it hit me—I was the oldest person in the joint. Suddenly, a young woman still wearing her bathing suit entered the bar from the downpour. She looked at those of us standing nearby, smiled, giggled and then shook the raindrops off her bosoms like a wet dog.
I knew it was time to go home and rejoin my family before the place got too rowdy. I guess the quiet places on the Gulf aren’t a secret anymore.
Thank God no one offered me a funnel.
