by Joe Garrett
It was painful.
My arm was killing me and that shouldn’t be the case when you’re young. The year was 1992 and I was a 23-year-old working for an advertising agency in Atlanta. It was my first paying job after graduating from the University of Georgia.
Let me be blunt—I was totally ignorant at that age—simply trying to figure out the new world of adulthood. Sometimes you get lucky in life and sometimes you don’t. Thankfully, I learned a lot about how the working world works, and loved my co-workers. We had a lot of fun.
The best part, however, was the owners of the firm, who in addition to being great mentors, loved the Atlanta Braves. They loved them so much that whenever you watched a regular season game played in Fulton County Stadium, they sat in the four seats on the front row behind home plate.
As a result of their loyalty to the Braves, they received several tickets to the playoffs and World Series. Unfortunately, they couldn’t keep their front row spots when the regular season ended. Fortunately, they received additional seats in exchange, and were gracious enough to give me tickets to every home game of the post season.
Atlanta was a rocking town in 1992. Fresh off the “worst-to-first” team of 1991, the Braves once again reached the World Series and my elbow was hurting. I can’t remember if it was the morning after I watched Sid Bream slide home on Francisco Cabrera’s famous single, or another game. I do, however, remember the pain.
“My elbow is killing me,” I told one of my co-workers the next morning. “I think it’s from doing the Tomahawk Chop non-stop for the last several games.”
“Hmm,” she said. “I wonder if there’s a story there.”
There was.
One of my clients was an orthopedic surgeon who worked with professional athletes. I called him about my elbow and suggested let’s pitch a story to the Atlanta news channels. He diagnosed my elbow as “Tomahawk Chop Tendonitis,” and gave me the go-ahead to contact Atlanta media.
Channel 5 jumped on the story quickly.
“My elbow has been killing me too,” said the reporter as he laughed. “Can we meet you at the doctor’s office around lunchtime?”
We met and the story aired. The doctor laughed the entire way through the interview—and most importantly, I later received a pay raise.
Oh, the memories…how they linger.
Here we are again—the Atlanta Braves are in the World Series. For those of us who grew up going to Braves games in the 1970s and 80s watching them lose year after year—this is a big deal.
And the timing couldn’t be any better. The 2021 Braves team will forever be special because of the blows they were dealt all season long to overcome the impossible and have a shot at another World Series trophy.
They’ve exemplified the words of Rocky Balboa when he says, “It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done."
That’s easier said than done because my elbow’s suddenly starting to hurt again. Come on Braves! Make it hurt more!
Let’s win!
