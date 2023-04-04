Joe Garrett, an independent LPL Financial advisor at Garrett and Robinson Investment Management and Wealth Planning in Carrollton, today was named to LPL’s Patriot’s Club. This elite award is presented to less than 4 percent of the firm’s more than 21,000 financial advisors nationwide*.
“This is an impressive achievement that Joe has earned as a top performer and showcases his dedication to his clients,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “It is an honor to support Joe with robust technology, integrated products and differentiated services so he can run a thriving practice. We wish Joe and his entire team continued success as they create meaningful impact in the lives of their clients.”
