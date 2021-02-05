It’s a secret.
Do not think I haven’t tried every avenue to gather the ingredients, but these women are tougher than a bamboo cutting board. You can’t break through.
And of all things — they’re church ladies.
You see, it all started a few years ago when I decided to ask another woman besides my wife on a Valentine lunch date. No. It wasn’t an affair. The woman is my wife’s grandmother, Mary Nell. And she’s an absolute beauty like my wife. Let’s just say the acorn didn’t fall too far from a deeply rooted oak tree.
We attended the annual St. Margaret’s Valentine luncheon. I’m pretty sure the Carrollton church has been doing this event since Grover Cleveland was President.
I wanted to look my best for my date so I bathed, shaved, dressed up and even sprinkled a little cologne on my neck in case Mary Nell decided to give me a little kiss on the cheek later in the day. When we arrived at the event, the church member hosts kindly directed us to our table, where we joined four additional women.
“I feel like the luckiest man in Carroll County to be seated with all of you,” I told them as I took the lead in breaking the ice.
They all smiled from ear-to-ear. If I sat at a table and ever said the same words to a group of women my own age, they would call me a creeper. These women, however, made me feel suave and debonair like Dean Martin (or even Perry Como).
Suddenly, the magic started happening. The servers filled our glasses with iced tea and carefully placed each plate on the white table cloth. The salad was excellent. Even the little spice bran muffin tasted divine. The star of the plate, however, was the chicken casserole.
“This is the best lunch,” Mary Nell said. “I love every single thing on my plate.”
“I can’t wait for dessert,” I replied.
Our servers didn’t disappoint. Once we finished our main course, they took away our plates and brought us three tiny cheesecakes along with a cup of freshly brewed coffee. And just when we thought the event couldn’t get any better, it did.
That’s when the participants were asked to look under their plates. If one had a red heart sticker underneath, then she would win a box of chocolate.
Mary Nell won!
“We’re going to have to do this every year,” I told Mary Nell.
She reached over and held my hand. My wife would have to wait. For a moment, her grandmother was my Valentine.
Following the event, I approached one of the chefs, Stephanie Turner, and told her how much I enjoyed the chicken casserole.
“I think you could sell that recipe and make a million dollars off of it,” I said.
“Oh no sweetie, we don’t give the recipe away,” she quickly answered.
I thought she was joking until I approached another chef, Jo Fortner.
“That’s a guarded secret in this church,” she replied.
“Y’all are tougher than Colonel Sanders when it comes to secret ingredients,” I argued with no luck at all.
For the next two years, Mary Nell and I kept our date. We even let my wife tag along for the last two St. Margaret’s Valentine Luncheons. And now, our streak has ended.
Thankfully, Mary Nell is still alive. However, the St. Margaret’s Valentine Luncheon is not going to happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s O.K., because in reality the luncheon has never really been about food.
It’s about outreach. And the show must go on to serve the most vulnerable in our community with dignity and respect.
“Members of the St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church Women (ECW) are heartbroken that we can’t present the Luncheon as we have for decades to benefit St. Margaret’s Outreach,” said Liz Key. “However, we are delighted to extend the invitation to our community to continue to support the work of St. Margaret’s Outreach in 2021.”
In its 30-year history, the St. Margaret’s Community Outreach (SMCO) has expanded beyond the boundaries of the church into the community. Its mission seeks to serve the unmet needs of poor and disadvantaged families and individuals in Carroll County and beyond, without discrimination, by providing those in need opportunities which will enable them to address and overcome the causes of poverty and distress in their lives.
Furthermore, SMCO has served as an incubator that’s spawned the creation of the Carroll County Soup Kitchen and Circles of West Georgia.
And now SMCO is shifting its focus to a needed area in our community — the homeless.
“Last year the Community Foundation of West Georgia contacted us to take on our local homeless issue that’s multiplied since the start of the pandemic,” said SMCO Director Meghan Bennett. “As a result, we tripled our budget in 2020 and spent $331,000 just on housing. In the beginning, we assisted individuals and families with rent, hotel costs and some utilities, but we had to really pivot toward ‘Who’s going to be out in the cold tonight?’”
If you’ve attended the Valentine Luncheon in the past, please consider donating to a great cause made payable to SMCO. Even if you’ve never attended the luncheon, please consider giving to help those in our community who are struggling to find shelter and more. Checks can be mailed to St. Margaret’s Community Outreach at 606 Newnan St., Carrollton, GA 30117, online via stmargaretsga.com (click on “Giving” and “Valentine 2021 Donation”) or drop checks in the church’s parking lot drop box or front office.
“With each $15 donation received by Feb. 11, non-St. Margaret’s donors will earn an entry into a drawing for a special gift basket,” said Key. “And there are some nice gifts within those baskets. Also, the first 200 donations of $20 or higher will qualify donors to receive a St. Margaret’s ECW Feeding the Flock Cookbook.”
In the meantime, Valentine’s Day is only a few days away. I will miss the chicken casserole this year. I’ll miss the little cheesecakes. I will miss the camaraderie of a group of ladies who make me feel debonair and suave like Burt Lancaster (or even Cary Grant).
And most of all—I will miss Mary Nell holding my hand. On second thought, I think I’ll go see her anyway.
She needs a box of chocolates.
