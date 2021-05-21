She was right.
After my oldest son Turner was born, my mother told me, “You better enjoy every minute because one day you’re going to blink and he’s going to be grown up and leaving for college.”
That day hasn’t arrived, but it’s almost here. He graduates from high school this weekend.
In the weeks ahead, it will be a new adventure for him as he moves to Birmingham to become a freshman at Samford University. If he has inherited anything from me, he will leave with a lot of butterflies in his stomach along with the excitement of moving into the most independent phase of his life.
In the last few weeks, my wife and I have looked at old photographs with teary eyes wondering how in the world have we reached this point. Time keeps ticking and as the old kindergarten song goes, “The wheels on the bus go round and round … round and round … round and round.”
For the last 18 years I’ve watched my wife prepare at least 200,000 snacks, meals, water bottles and everything ranging from grilled cheese sandwiches to little baggies stuffed with Goldfish crackers. She’s washed his clothes, ironed them, changed his sheets, cleaned his bathroom and the list never ends. Hopefully, he will be ready to assume some of these duties in the near future, but as most mothers of sons know — it’s a work in progress that will take time.
“When mothers talk about the depression of the empty nest, they’re not mourning the passing of all those wet towels on the floor, or the music that numbs your teeth, or even the bottle of capless shampoo dribbling down the shower drain,” writes Erma Bombeck. “They’re upset because they’ve gone from supervisor of a child’s life to a spectator. It’s like being the vice president of the United States.”
As my wife and I reach a new stage in parenting, I can’t escape the image of Opie Taylor from “The Andy Griffith Show.” It’s a fan-favorite episode when Opie accidentally kills a mother bird with his new slingshot. His father Andy uses the moment to teach Opie an important life lesson.
“You gonna give me a whippin’?” Opie asks his father.
“No, I’m not gonna give you a whippin’,” replies Andy. “You hear that? That’s those young birds chirpin’ for their mama that’s never comin’ back. You just listen to that for a while.”
Opie then takes it upon himself to raise the orphaned baby birds.
“Why is Opie acting so strange?” his Aunt Bee asks Andy.
“Well, the boy is facing up to some awful unusual problems. Fact is, Opie’s just become a mother.”
Opie adopts the birds and takes excellent care of them. Eventually, as time passes, he faces the difficult task of setting them free.
“Maybe we should get a larger cage,” says Opie to his dad. “They need a bigger place.”
“Yeah, that’s what they need alright,” instructs Andy. “They need a bigger place. They need a REAL bigger place.”
“You mean turn ‘em loose?” asks Opie.
“You remember, you took over this job because they lost their ma,” replies Andy. “Well, there’s that one thing she would have done. That’s to let ‘em go.”
That’s easier said than done. It’s a big world out there, and today’s teenagers have unique challenges. Then again, so does every generation. However, we must do what’s best — that’s to love him, give him a key whenever he wants to come home on weekends and occasionally travel to Birmingham so we can take him out for supper to make sure he’s well-fed.
Most of all — we must give him his space to fly.
