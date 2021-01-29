Garrett L. Collins, 65, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on Jan. 25, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mt Sinai Baptist Church, 602 Cedartown Avenue in Tallapoosa.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be Friday January 29, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
