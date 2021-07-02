The young boy loved the outdoors.
Whether it involved walking to a creek to catch a crawdad, baiting a worm on a cane pole to catch a fish, or running through the woods pretending to hunt down an assassin, he learned life-long lessons in the paradox of simplicity and complexity one finds in Mother Nature. It was here where he felt most at home. And unlike his peers, he displayed a mature intellect early in life since his daddy taught him to identify the name of any tree by looking at its leaves.
It’s quite possible if this boy had ever encountered a wise old man in the woods, the conversation would have closely resembled the ancient story as told by the great mystics —
“How does one pursue a fulfilling life?” asks the boy.
“Chop wood,” instructs the wise old man. “And carry water.”
“Yes, but I feel called to the medical profession and follow in my father’s footsteps of becoming a surgeon to help people,” the boy said. “So, what path do you recommend for me now to pursue a fulfilling life?”
“Chop wood,” answers the mystic. “And carry water.”
And such has been the life of long-time Carrollton resident, surgeon, friend, family patriarch, philanthropist and so much more — Dr. Tee Reeve.
Tee grew up on Griffin Drive near the University of West Georgia, a street with children playing in yards and roaming from house to house in an atmosphere that resembled a Norman Rockwell painting.
Outside the classroom is where he excelled. His Boy Scout training taught him the ins and outs of tying a knot and treating a bee sting in the forest. His athletic talent led Carrollton High School to a state title. His youth group and active involvement at Carrollton First United Methodist Church had a profound impact on his spirituality and life’s service.
And Tee’s brainpower, inherited from his late parents Dr. Tom and Ruth, served him well in his late teens to focus on his college course work in an age when students ran buck naked through campuses during the nationwide streaking craze of the mid-1970s.
Along the way, he met his future bride, Dana. On their second date, he impressed her not only with his intellect but his down-to-earth style in an awkward situation.
“Of all places, he takes me to a restaurant called Wife Saver for a fried chicken dinner while he was a medical school student in Augusta, Georgia,” said Dana. “I was a little nervous while displaying my best manners using a knife and fork when he looked at me and said, ‘This has to stop right here. The only way to eat fried chicken is to pick it up with your hands and eat it.’ I fell for him because he shared his plate with me that night and made me feel comfortable. I thought that was such a kind thing for a man to do.”
In the following years, there were four children and a household of memories until they eventually became empty-nesters and later grandparents.
The Reeve children are all blazing their own paths. Rachel and her husband Dr. Robert O’Connell are raising their daughter while she works for an accounting firm in Richmond, Virginia. Molly is living in Atlanta working as a therapist for the Marcus Autism Center. Sam is residing in Brooklyn where he’s working for a non-profit organization. And most recently, their oldest son Rett, his wife Gini and their three children moved to Carrollton to follow in the family footsteps by joining the surgical staff at Tanner Medical Center.
“Once again, there’s an ‘Old’ Dr. Reeve and a ‘Young’ Dr. Reeve,” said Dana. “When Tee started practicing in Carrollton in 1987, he actually worked with his father six weeks before his retirement. And here we are again —the only thing different is the folks at Tanner Medical Center are referring to Tee now as ‘Old’ Dr. Reeve and Rett as ‘Baby’ Dr. Reeve. We count our blessings every day knowing we’ve raised four good children who’ve brought us our greatest joy. And now — we’re loving life in our new role as grandparents.”
Unfortunately, his days of serving our community behind a surgical mask are ending; he officially retired this week as a surgeon. Fortunately, he’s not totally calling it quits as he will continue to serve Tanner Medical Center in more of an administrative capacity while joining the Palliative Care team that helps patients and their families understand the medical, social, and emotional challenges that come from a serious illness.
“Tee Reeve would have been extremely successful in any career he chose,” said his friend Bobby Stewart. “Thank God he chose the medical profession. He’s probably stitched, sutured, made house calls, and everything else that comes from performing surgery for thousands of our community members. And he’s done it with a humble and giving heart.”
And now as he enters a new phase in his life, Tee will be able to spend more time doing what he loves best outside of his family and friends — chopping wood.
“Tee’s skills with a saw and ax are equally as impressive as his skills in the operating room,” said Stewart. “When he’s not working, he spends his Saturday mornings helping me and a few other friends cut trees and split into firewood so he can keep his home fireplace burning and radiating the room with the smell of hickory almost 12 months a year despite the forecast.”
Oh, and what about carrying water?
When he’s not chopping wood, he’s surrounded by water whether it's swimming laps in a pool (he’s also a former Carrollton Bluefin), casting a baited line in a local Mt. Zion lake, or reaching for his water bottle while he bikes the GreenBelt and Carroll County countryside.
“Tee brings our bicycling group inspiration,” said family friend Wood Cole. “He may be 65-years old, but you wouldn’t know it with his youthful spirit. He’s faster than most of our group, and I hope he never retires from cycling. It’s always good to have a doctor close by.”
And, so it goes — even though his days of using a scalpel are ending in the operating room, it’s doubtful his generosity and legacy will ever retire when it comes to serving others.
Oh, and how does the story end?
As the young boy matured and went on to an abundant life, he once again encountered the mystic who had grown very old yet wiser than ever when the boy asked again —
“I’ve followed your advice through the years,” the boy states. “I’ve had an extraordinary life but hopefully I have many years ahead of me as I make a major shift. What do I need to do?”
“Give thanks,” answers the mystic. “Most of all — chop wood and carry water.”
