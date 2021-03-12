Beware of the Ides of March.
I’m not talking about the soothsayer’s warning to Julius Caesar about the 15th day of March in Shakespeare’s famous play. He should have listened and escaped overseas to somewhere far away like Roopville or Mt. Zion. At least he wouldn’t have been assassinated.
Instead, I’m referring to March 15, 1971. That’s when CBS network executives informed Ed Sullivan his variety show had reached the end of its 24-year run. It was a really big show!
Furthermore, tragedy struck last year in New Zealand on the Ides of March when a gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch streaming the massacre live on Facebook.
I’m going into my bunker until the coast is clear from the 2021 Ides of March. That’s basically where I’ve spent the majority of my time anyway for the last 12 months. The world has changed in ways beyond anything one could fathom.
Personally, it’s been filled with heavy grief from loss of family members, and occasional insanity by not being able to go to large crowded events like football games, concerts, church and even standing in line with 10,000 people waiting to order a chili dog and onion rings at The Varsity in downtown Atlanta.
On the other hand, the days on the calendar haven’t been a total disaster. My family still finds laughter in our home. I finally broke 100 for my golf game that celebrates its one-year anniversary this week.
Also, I learned how to Zoom and fit my head inside the box that resembles one of the cast members from the opening credits of “The Brady Bunch.”
And although she’s completely exhausted from spending too much time in our kitchen, my family has eaten like royalty as my wife continues to make her way through Ina Garten’s Barefoot Contessa cookbooks. I highly recommend the eggplant parmesan.
All of these things bring me back to Ed Sullivan. As I mentioned earlier, the world has changed. Everything has become too political, whether it’s correct or incorrect. Last week’s announcement of the end of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head has me scratching my head. I understand all sides around the issue, but to use Mr. Potato Head as the vehicle of change ... Mr. Potato Head?
No longer is late night television filled with belly laughs. Today’s talk show hosts struggle for humor as executives push them to tell more one-sided political jokes in order to score higher ratings.
Thanks to YouTube, I’ve reverted to the past and once again find myself watching variety shows like Sullivan’s mixed with an occasional Harvey Korman and Tim Conway skit from the Carol Burnett Show. Instead of watching a whiny Stephen Colbert political rant monologue, I’ve returned to falling asleep in my chair to Johnny Carson. Last night he hosted Buddy Hackett.
Several years ago, I invited my friend Karen Vance to speak to a class of teenagers I was teaching. She taught us about the need for healthy balance in our lives using the analogy of a floating submarine whether we’re cruising along a calm sunset or caught in the midst of a tropical storm.
“We’re all like submarines trying to stay afloat,” said Karen. “Like submarines we’re made of compartments that we must take care of and nurture daily — such as our vocation, social life, religion/spirituality, family, health, etc. And like submarines, it’s important we have watertight hatches between our compartments to block water from escaping into another compartment in case we’re ever hit by a torpedo. Unless we’re able to stop the flooding in our lives, we will lose our buoyancy to stay afloat. If not, our ship will sink regardless.”
We all need balance in our lives. I realize living in the past with Ed Sullivan, Carol Burnett and Johnny Carson is OK in doses. That’s why I also look to the future and recently purchased a subscription to Master Class, a website that transforms some of the greatest writers, chefs, athletes, photographers, artists, business leaders and more into world class instructors.
Last week I learned how to properly salt and pepper a Boston Butt and brisket from James Beard award-winning barbecue pit master Aaron Franklin, took a comedy class from Steve Martin and observed tactical skills to implement when dealt a bad hand from six-time World Series of Poker champion Daniel Negreanu.
I can’t wait to go to Vegas. Or, for that matter — I’d even settle for Cherokee, North Carolina or Philadelphia, Mississippi after being in my home bunker for a year.
Hang in there my friends! If you’re still reading these words, you’re still breathing. There’s still life to be lived even though it’s always prudent to be on guard against the Ides of March.
More importantly, may you find laughter, let the tears flow when needed, work hard, be nice to others, love abundantly, be all you can be and take time to reflect on the greatest hits of your lifetime memories.
Did I say memories? Yes ... sweet, precious memories. Now go make some more!
