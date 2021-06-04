Don’t look, Ethel — they’re wearing tight britches!
This weekend, Carrollton will be hosting our state’s grandest bicycling event as the 40th annual BRAG (Bicycle Ride Across Georgia) rolls through town. It’s a big deal to those who ride a bicycle, and it’s an even bigger deal for the west Georgia area to showcase its rolling hills, green pastures, and the GreenBelt (arguably one of the best bicycling trails in the United States).
But before we go any further in this column, let’s get back to those tight britches.
First of all—they’re not attractive.
“You’re not really going to wear those?” my wife asked me 10 years ago after I bought a road bike. “Just so you know, that’s not a good look on you.”
“I agree, but when you’re riding like a cyclist in the Tour de France, they’re a necessity,” I replied.
“You’re not riding in the Tour de France,” she answered.
I know for many of you that the sight of a cyclist cruising down the road when you’re in a hurry can be quite frustrating and annoying. However, as an avid cyclist in our community, let me give you a broader perspective of who we really are:
First of all, most of us are middle-aged, overweight, out of shape, and will never look like an Olympian. Give us a break — we’re trying to stay young, lose weight, get into shape and deflate our mid-sections.
As a quote sponsored by the Sunday Morning Gospel Bike Ride on one of the Carrollton GreenBelt’s park benches reads: “Life is like riding a bicycle — in order to keep your balance, you must keep moving.”
There are very few teenagers and even 20-somethings riding road bikes on our county backroads. Why? Check out the price tag for a road bike.
The average age of our local road cycling community spans from professional folks in their 30s, 40s, and 50s to a group of retirees in their 60s, 70s, and even a few in their 80s. In other words, the next time you get angry while seeing them slow traffic, give them kudos for trying to take better care of themselves.
Secondly, remember the rules of the road (warning: I’m about to get on my soapbox). Georgia law requires motor vehicle drivers to pass bicyclists at a safe distance of not less than three (3) feet clearance between the bicycle and motor vehicle. Unfortunately, this law isn’t often followed.
In March 2021, a good friend of mine was struck by a vehicle on Maple Street in Carrollton. Thankfully, another vehicle followed the hit-and-run driver to a nearby gas station where the driver made the right decision to turn around and come back to the scene.
Two weeks ago, another friend of mine was struck by a pickup truck with extended side mirrors on Bradley Street near Adamson Square. This time the hit-and-run driver didn’t return.
Both of my friends are OK, but that’s not always the case. Hopefully, now that many of our road cyclists are carrying some type of technology with cameras, the hit-and-run drivers will begin to rethink their decision -- unless they want to spend time behind bars.
These are unfortunate rare occurrences in our community where my experience is usually greeted with a kind wave from the driver instead of the other. So the next time you’re delayed by a few seconds from passing cyclists and feel the urge to cause them to wreck — remember, they’re more than likely some child’s parent or grandparent.
And finally, for those of you who want to dust off your old bicycle and take it for a spin, please wear a helmet.
Welcome to our community BRAG! I’m a little biased but I continue to argue our county roads offer some of the grandest views and best road cycling in the grand ole USA.
Ride on!
