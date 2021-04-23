It wasn’t a typical hearse.
Last Saturday I watched bits and pieces of Prince Philip’s send-off, and it was quite different from one of our local funerals. Everyone was dressed in royal garb surrounded by guards and members of the British military.
I looked for a team carrying walkie talkies like Keith Hancock, Sammy Eady, Ethan Wiggins and Charlie Almon of Carrollton’s Almon Funeral Home to direct the pallbearers, but they were nowhere to be found at St. George’s Chapel.
The royal family is often viewed as stiff, pompous and about as fun as an accountant when he shakes his head and whispers, “Looks like you’re gonna have to pay more in taxes this year.” However, they are entertaining.
Prince Philip was my favorite among the royal clan. Or, more truthfully stated, he’s my favorite character portrayed in the hit Netflix series “The Crown,” which follows the rise of Elizabeth and her courtship with Philip until more recent times leading up to Charles and Diana’s breakup. The Queen’s marriage of 74 years to Philip is quite impressive for any couple living inside a giant fishbowl.
Philip’s sense of humor, his devotion to his Queen bride and his military service are among his most admirable traits. Furthermore, his loyalty to his favorite automotive tells us all we really need to know.
Philip was a Land Rover man. According to those reporters more closely connected to the Royal Palace (my Times-Georgian credentials didn’t succeed with me receiving an invitation to cover the event), he didn’t want to make a fuss about his funeral.
He did, however, want to have a say so about the hearse that would eventually carry his casket:
“Just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and carry me to Windsor Castle.”
They did. According to Buckingham Palace, Prince Philip picked out the Land Rover Defender TD5 130 that would bear his coffin and designed the chassis cab vehicle to his specifications. These included adding an open top rear section to carry his coffin and having the original Belize green color repainted dark bronze green — a color used for military Land Rovers and a nod to the prince’s military background.
I noticed most television news reporters make such a big deal about Philip’s desire to select the vehicle of his choice as if any viewer was likely to believe this has never been done before in history.
Not so.
It’s more than likely Prince Philip borrowed his idea from the late Big Jim Albright, who operated Albright Machine and Grinding for 67 years on Fertilla Street in Carrollton. Unlike Prince Philip’s custom-tailored Turnbull and Asser shirts, Big Jim’s wardrobe consisted of grease-stained work britches combined with a green company logo shirt that consisted of his name inscribed on one pocket while the other front pocket was filled with a pocket protector containing a pencil, a pen, a metal scribe, his glasses and a pack of Salem Menthols.
“My dad dressed in his green work attire Monday through Saturday, and on Sundays he always wore a suit,” said his son Bryan. “When I was 19 years old, he walked in one day and said, ‘I’ve had my last cigarette.’ He decided to quit, and he never looked back and smoked again.”
When it came to great taste in automotive vehicles, Big Jim might as well have been a prince. However, his choice wasn’t a Land Rover. Big Jim was a Ford man. He was loyal all the way but it didn’t come easily. When he was a young driver, he actually once owned a 1930s model Chevy pickup truck.
“One day while my dad was driving the truck, the steering column of the Chevy pickup broke and caused him to wreck in a ditch and break his arm,” said Bryan. “After that accident, my dad never bought a Chevy again and started driving a Ford.”
For the next 70 plus years, Big Jim’s loyalty never wavered.
“When Daddy went to meet with Almon Funeral Home to prepay his funeral arrangements, he had one big question he needed answered,” said Bryan. “He wanted to know the automotive brand of the funeral home’s hearse. It wasn’t a Ford.”
Big Jim refused to have his dead body carried away by anything other than his loyalty brand.
“Thankfully, Sammy Eady was able to locate a Lincoln hearse in a nearby city,” added Bryan. “Daddy didn’t have a problem with Lincoln since it’s been the luxury division of Ford since 1922.”
After Dr. Dean Milford delivered the eulogy, he surprised the congregation with Big Jim’s master plan. Everyone laughed and proceeded to Carroll Memory Gardens Cemetery. As people stood around the gravesite, the hearse was nowhere to be found. The crowd waited for at least 45 minutes wondering where was the Lincoln.
“Since the hearse was parked on a slope, nobody knew the vehicle was equipped with a safety feature that had to be turned off,” said Bryan. “Sammy Eady couldn’t get it to crank.”
Once we received word of the delay, everyone started laughing, thinking Big Jim had planned this final prank also. For years, Big Jim drove the Carrollton United Methodist Church bus for almost any occasion, and we knew the bus had a long history of breaking down.
“This was meant to be,” my brother Bill said to me. “I think Big Jim is laughing his head off right now looking down and watching this happen.”
Thankfully, Sammy made a phone call and figured out the programming of the Lincoln’s safety feature and the hearse was on its way. A few minutes later Big Jim’s body arrived and was laid to rest. We said our goodbyes to this giant who gave his time and money to our community freely.
He was a husband, a father, a friend, and he served his country proudly as an Army Air Corp Staff Sergeant during World War II.
Big Jim had the makeup of a man who could cuss you out one minute for something stupid you did and two minutes later have you belly laughing at one of his jokes. Like Prince Phillip, he was loyal to the bone. As a result, I believe they’re now sitting near the man on the throne. They both devoted their lives to family, love and war.
As some wise person once said, “They just don’t make ‘em like them anymore.”
