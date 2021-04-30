We pulled into the Southern Lady Restaurant parking lot in Bowdon.
“Where are we Dad?” my son Will asked.
“I told you I was going to take you some place special to eat for your birthday today,” I replied. “I can’t believe you’re already 3 years old.”
“What do they have to eat here?” my oldest son Turner asked, also along the ride for the birthday meal.
“They will probably have some vegetables and maybe something like fried chicken or pork chops,” I replied.
The boys ate the crust off the chicken, picked at the green beans, ate a few bites of field peas and devoured their fried squash. We ended the meal in style when I placed two quarters in the gum ball machine by the door for them to have something to chew while we drove to Cheryl’s Bake Shop in Ranburne to pick up Will’s birthday cake.
“Dad, do you think Mom’s going to have the baby today?” Turner asked.
“I don’t know, but it’s possible,” I replied. “Do y’all hope you’re going to have a sister or another brother?”
“Brother!” they both quickly answered in unison.
As I reflect on this memory, it was one of the best days of my life, riding with my sons near High Point Mountain and through the Cleburne County countryside. We didn’t throw Will a big party with slides, popcorn, snow cones and Shetland ponies. Instead, we indulged in a smaller gathering that included grandparents, birthday presents and balloons to savor one of the best hamburger suppers ever cooked by my wife Ali.
And here we are 14 years later. May has arrived once again with the promise of sunnier days and unclouded skies. I long to celebrate this time and feel the excitement of new possibilities as described in the song “First of May” when James Taylor sings:
“First day of May
“Things are beginning
“Our side is winning
“Hip hip hooray...
“It’s a rite of spring
“A horizontal thing
“The sweetest sort of dance
“Hidden in among the plants...
“People are laughing
“Children are singing
“Come join the dance.”
Today is Will’s birthday. He would be 17 years old. As every parent knows after losing a child, it’s hard to walk through special holidays. Our minds tend to imagine what he would look like, what would he be doing today and on and on and on ...
Bereaved parents don’t define their life’s timeline by calendar years. They know how their world was shattered after the tragedy, and they struggle to remember what it was like before it happened. On birthdays we go to the cemetery instead of a party.
A few months after Will died, my friend Wayne Garner recommended I watch a video of a speech by a bereaved father addressing a group of military families who had lost their sons and daughters in war. Wayne, who lost his daughter, knew the depth of my pain and wanted me to hear the profound words from the speaker when he tells the grieving families:
“There will come a day, I promise you, when the thought of your son, or daughter, or your wife or your husband, brings a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. It will happen. My prayer for you is that day will come sooner than later.”
That day arrived for me a few weeks ago while walking on the beach in Ft. Lauderdale. I was standing in a spot where Will, Turner and I once escaped a sand storm. Yes, a sand storm actually happened and we ran into a cabana to cover our eyes while we waited for it to stop.
For a moment, I felt guilty. It wasn’t the first time I’ve smiled about Will since his loss. That’s happened numerous times. However, on this occasion, a smile came to my lips before the tears appeared in my eyes.
“At times I feel guilty as to how much I have grown from experience,” writes my friend Ron Greer in his book “Markings on a Windowsill.” “Out of tragedy we learn of what we are. We each have had to call on spiritual and emotional resources we had never known before. There is a confidence that comes from knowing that tragedy may knock us but it will not overwhelm us. We go through the rest our lives grounded by the depth and substance that is within us. It is ironic that God is found more personally in the darkness of the night than in the brightness of the day.”
I don’t know what Heaven’s like, but I hope Will is closer to us than we think. As James Taylor continues in his “First of May” song:
“And the light between us
“Which we couldn’t quite extinguish
“Which we see at dawn
“Burns on, burns on.”
I hope Will hears me today when I say, “Happy Birthday buddy!” If he does, I know he will smile. However, tomorrow he’s going to be smiling again.
Less than 12 hours later after Will blew out his candles that evening following our day trip to Ranburne and the delicious hamburger supper, he welcomed a new baby brother and his wish came true.
So, Happy Birthday tomorrow to my son Charlie too!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.