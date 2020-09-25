Garlinda Coakley

Garlinda D. Coakley, 50, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 9, 1970, in Gadsden, Alabama, daughter of Tracy Evers of Gadsden and Linda “Dianne” Abney Cox of Gadsden.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Patrick Coakley of Duluth, Georgia; children, Padraic Sean Coakley II and Nicole Diane Coakley, both of Villa Rica; and brothers, Darrell Evers (Kelly) of Glencoe, Alabama, and Jason Abney of Gadsden.

Memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Darrell Evers officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the hour of service.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body has been cremated.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Hightower Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

