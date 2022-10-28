Garland Cecil Cottrell, 92, of Bonnieville, Ky., a cornerstone of his family and community, passed away at home, October 26, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born February 18, 1930, to Ralph and Olive Cottrell, Bonnieville. Garland married Verna Dean Hornback on December 23, 1955.
Two brothers, Glenuel Cottrell and Gurney Cottrell, preceded him in death.
He is survived by Verna Dean, seven children, 15 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren: Drs. Gary (Leslie) Cottrell; Lara (Stuart) Robertson, Georgia (Dr. Parker) Freels, Joe (Joan) Cottrell; Jennie and Amelia Cindy (Blake) Proffitt; Molly (Cody) Oakes, Braden (Afton) Proffitt and Beckham; Patty (Lonnie) Perkins; John (Rachel) Perkins and Isabella Perkins, Mark Ann (Paul) Chumbley; Emily (Jake) Considder, Addie; Dr. Ted (Cindy) Cottrell; Erika, Jared and Clare; Dr. Ben (Julie) Cottrell; Caleb and Jack;
He is also survived by his youngest brother, Gerald Cottrell.
Garland graduated from Munfordville High School, Campbellsville College, Western Kentucky College, and Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee.
Garland served honorably in the United States Army 1953-55. He began his career in school administration as principal and teacher at Bonnieville Elementary, and then principal at Munfordville Elementary. He served as assistant principal and principal at Hart Country High School. He also served as assistant principal at North Hardin High School and as assistant superintendent of Hardin County schools. After retirement, he worked at Mammoth Cave National Park, as well as Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic Park. In addition to his other jobs, Garland enjoyed a lifetime of farming.
Garland served on the boards of Caverna Memorial Hospital, Hart County Industrial Foundation, and Hart County Extension Service. He implemented Little League Baseball at Bonnieville and served as coach for many years. At Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church he served as Sunday School teacher, church treasurer and deacon. Later, he and Verna Dean became members of Bonnieville Baptist Church, and most recently, Munfordville Baptist Church. Garland was loved and respected by a large community of family and friends. We will miss him.
Visitation will be held at Sego Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY, Saturday, October 29, from 5-8 p.m. CST and Sunday, October 30, from 1-2 p.m. CST. A funeral service will be held Sunday, October 30 at 2 p.m. CST at Sego Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Leesville Cemetery, Upton, KY.
