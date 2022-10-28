Garland Cecil Cottrell, 92, of Bonnieville, Ky., a cornerstone of his family and community, passed away at home, October 26, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born February 18, 1930, to Ralph and Olive Cottrell, Bonnieville. Garland married Verna Dean Hornback on December 23, 1955.

Two brothers, Glenuel Cottrell and Gurney Cottrell, preceded him in death.

To plant a tree in memory of Garland Cottrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos