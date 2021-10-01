Ganella Bailey, 66, died on Sept. 23, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Assembly of the Saints Deliverance Church, 147 Cleghorn Street in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
