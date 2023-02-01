JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville State head football coach Rich Rodriguez and his staff announced the addition of 14 players to their latest signing class on National Signing Day Wednesday.

The Gamecocks, who are gearing up for their first season in Conference USA and in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) this fall, signed 11 high school players on Wednesday and announced three transfers that joined the team in January. That brings their total 2023 signing class to 28 after they signed 14 in December's early signing period.

Trending Videos