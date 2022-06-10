Three were arrested after an early Friday morning bar fight in Villa Rica.
Villa Rica Police Department officers were dispatched to a Villa Rica bar in reference to an active fight very early Friday morning.
Sergeant Spencer Crawford responded to Cinema Tavern, 200 West Montgomery Street, in Villa Rica at 12:36 a.m. on Friday due to an physical altercation in progress.
Officers Chase Gordy and Shane Shepherd arrived at the scene prior to Crawford and asked him to continue on West Montgomery Street to attempt to locate a “white male wearing a green shirt who was involved and left the scene.”
The man, later identified as Michael Davidek, 53, of Marietta, was located at the intersection of West Montgomery Street and Westview Drive sitting on the curb.
Crawford approached him and asked what was going on and in response Davidek asked for some to recover from the fight, per the report.
According to Crawford, Davidek continued to say he had been beaten up but provided few details of how it began or whether he exchanged words with anyone, despite Crawford asking multiple times, per the report.
While Crawford was speaking with Davidek, he “could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.”
Davidek had a visible abrasion on his upper lip, his green shirt was open at the front, and torn on the back side near the shoulder with scratches on his chest, per the report.
While Gordy waited with Davidek, Crawford returned to Cinema Tavern to attempt to see if there was surveillance video of the incident.
As Sgt. Crawford viewed the surveillance video, he could see the others involved who were identified as Robert Dippel, 35, of Villa Rica and Autumn Houston, 32, also of Villa Rica.
The three individuals were playing a game of pool and although there was no audio to the surveillance video, according to Crawford, one can see that the three were arguing on and off during this period of time, the report said.
However, at 12:32 a.m. the arguing became heated as Houston and Davidek got in each other’s faces, bumping chests as they do so, the report said.
Houston allegedly pushed Davidek, who in turn allegedly pushed her back, and Dippel allegedly threw a punch. This led to a physical fight with punches being thrown by all three parties while others tried to get them separated, according to the report.
The parties were finally separated, but all three continued to yell at each other and go after each other until Davidek was finally escorted outside, per the report.
Although Crawford did not speak directly to Dippel and Houston, according to Gordy, they were also intoxicated.
According to the report, based on what Crawford had observed on video and statements made to Gordy and him from all parties, Davidek, Houston, and Dippel were “mutual combatants in a physical fight in a public place to the disturbance of the peace of the business and all three would be arrested for affray.”
All three individuals were charged with misdemeanor affray (fighting) and transported to the Carroll County Jail.
Each individual has been released on a $2,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.