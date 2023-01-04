The Carroll County Board of Commissioners presented Mr. James “Pete” Gamble with an award for his service as a member of the Board of Elections during their regular Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
Gamble served the Carroll County Board of Elections for 46 years and most recently as the Chairman of the Board and is by far the longest serving citizen to be appointed to the board.
The Carroll County Board of Elections and Registration was created through local legislation by the Georgia General Assembly. The members of the board serve as the superintendent of elections and are empowered with the powers and duties relating to primaries and elections, registration of voters, and absentee ballot procedures. All members are appointed by the governing authority of the county and are appointed for a term of three years.
“I started serving on the Board of Elections as a way to contribute to the community and to perform my civic duty and I have always enjoyed it. I remember when I first started the county used punch ballot cards and I am amazed at how far technology has progressed over all these years,” Gamble said.
Gamble also stated he enjoyed working alongside the different appointees over the years and even though sometimes there were differences, they all worked together to make decisions that worked for everyone in the end.
“Carroll County appreciates you and your service to our citizens and community,” officials stated in a press release.
