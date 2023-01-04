Gamble and Commissioners

Carroll County honored James “Pete” Gamble for 46 years of service on the Board of Elections.

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners presented Mr. James “Pete” Gamble with an award for his service as a member of the Board of Elections during their regular Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

Gamble served the Carroll County Board of Elections for 46 years and most recently as the Chairman of the Board and is by far the longest serving citizen to be appointed to the board.

