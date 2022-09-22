Gallardo_Smith_POTW

Derek Gallardo (left) and Janaisia Smith were named West Georgia's student athletes of the week.

Janaisia Smith of women's soccer and men's cross country runner Derek Gallardo have been named the UWG Student-Athletes of the Week.

Smith earns the honor after scoring her seventh career goal on Sunday at West Florida. Of Smith's seven goals, six are from the penalty spot. On Sunday, she also etched her name in the record book, tying UWG's all-time career record for matches started with her 70th start.

