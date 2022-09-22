Janaisia Smith of women's soccer and men's cross country runner Derek Gallardo have been named the UWG Student-Athletes of the Week.
Smith earns the honor after scoring her seventh career goal on Sunday at West Florida. Of Smith's seven goals, six are from the penalty spot. On Sunday, she also etched her name in the record book, tying UWG's all-time career record for matches started with her 70th start.
For Gallardo, he led the Wolves' efforts in a sixth-place finish at the Falcon Classic. Gallardo finished the 8K race in 26:18.67, good for a 16th place finish, individually.
It's the second time this season that a women's soccer player has been named the UWG Student-Athlete of the Week, and the first time a men's cross country runner has earned the honor.
Also nominated for Female Student-Athlete of the Week were Catherine Reeves (Women's Soccer), Sanai Young (Volleyball), Adela Belohlavova (Cross Country), Isabella Steffel (Volleyball).
The other nomination for Male Student-Athlete of the Week was Dylan Mullaney (Men's Golf).
