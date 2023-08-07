Mrs. Gale Smith, age 66, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Gale was born Nov. 8, 1956 in West Palm Beach, Florida the daughter of the late Charles Cowherd and the late Betty Bussey Cowherd. She worked IT for Wellstar Hospital for 23 years and loved camping. She was a Christian by faith.

To plant a tree in memory of Gale Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.