Mrs. Gale Smith, age 66, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Gale was born Nov. 8, 1956 in West Palm Beach, Florida the daughter of the late Charles Cowherd and the late Betty Bussey Cowherd. She worked IT for Wellstar Hospital for 23 years and loved camping. She was a Christian by faith.
Gale is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey Paul “Jeff” Smith of Villa Rica, daughter, Brandy Darling of Savannah, GA., brother Chuck Cowherd of Raleigh, NC, and has four grandchildren also survive.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Powell officiating.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.