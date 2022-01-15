Gail Caldwell, 51, of Villa Rica, died on June 20, 1970.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at noon from Grace Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Interment will follow the service in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin, Georgia.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
