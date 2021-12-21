GAgives achieved a record-setting total this year by raising approximately $27 million on GivingTuesday.
GAgives on GivingTuesday aims to bring attention to the work and worth of the nonprofit sector. And since its founding in 2012, the GAgives movement has rallied 556,000 individuals contributions and raised more than $70 million for the nonprofits across Georgia.
On Nov. 30, the Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN) brought together nonprofits, philanthropic and for-profit partners, and individual Georgians across the state for the 10th annual GAgives on GivingTuesday event.
From the start of early giving on Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, $4.1 million was given through the campaign’s official giving portal at GAgives.org, with more than 15,000 individual gifts, for the benefit of 1,138 nonprofits.
Accounting for all online platforms, as well as offline giving, Georgia nonprofits received more than 180,000 donations, for a grand fundraising total of $27,147,800.
“WestRock was excited to join the Georgia Center for Nonprofits and other companies in recognizing the impact nonprofit partners make in our communities,” said Mandy Burnette, Director of Corporate Giving at WestRock. “Through early giving, leaderboard, and power hour contests, we encouraged organizations to mobilize their donors in friendly competition for valuable funding.
“Our WestRock teammates joined in the competition and also maximized their personal giving through out WestRock Foundation Matching Gifts Program. The past 20 months have been tough on so many fronts, and seeing Georgians come together to support our nonprofit partners through a day of giving is a highlight of the year.”
In addition, organizations of all sizes won a portion of the $50,000 in funding provided by GAgives sponsors through a number of giving competitions designed to excite donors and incentivize greater giving.
Helping Mamas, a nonprofit aimed at connecting helping mamas to mamas in need, came in second on the Primerica Leaderboard and raised enough funds to provide diapers for more than 3,000 children throughout the state.
Jamie Lackey, Founder and CEO, shared that GAgives is always such a great way to engage with new and returning donors.
“The excitement that builds for GAgives on GivingTuesday is so contagious,” said Lackey. “Everyone loves to be involved. It is a day that truly helps us finish the year strong.”
Karen Beavor, GCN President and CEO, said that the last few years have stretched nonprofits more than ever, yet they continue to meet the needs of their communities each and every day.
“Fortunately, this year’s GAgives on GivingTuesday brought together more of these organizations with much-needed funding than ever before,” said Beavor.
“The success stories from this day — how nonprofits worked to rally their supporters, and ultimately, to make a tremendous impact on their own bottom lines — exemplify the extent of their capabilities, the importance of their work to so many, and the power of #GAgenerosity.”
