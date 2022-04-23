Gabriella "Bobbie" Renoe

Mrs. Gabriella “Bobbie” Irene Renoe, 84, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Mrs. Renoe was born on March 30, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herman Hoernshemeyer and Adilade Overburg Hoernshemeyer.

She was a homemaker, wonderful wife, mother, and a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, John E. Renoe; daughter, Lisa Marie Renoe Joseph, of St. Petersburg, Florida; son, Gerald Scott Renoe, of Roswell, Georgia; grandchildren, Brandon Renoe, Kelsey Renoe, Samaria Joseph, Clara Renoe, Arthur Renoe; sister, Sylvia Lang; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Curtis E. Renoe; brother, Leo Hoernshemeyer; sisters, Ramona Rich, Joann Mack, Rose Marie Ashcraft.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Gaurav Shroff officiating. The family will receive friends in the Carroll Center immediately following the service.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

