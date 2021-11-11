Gabe’s Downtown, a popular downtown Louisiana bistro, has closed its Villa Rica location due to structural issues with the building.
Meanwhile, the restaurant is directing all its VR customers to its Douglasville location.
Tami Toups, who co-owns the restaurant with husband Gabe Toups, said that the Villa Rica building at 104 West Montgomery St., will require extensive renovation due to issues with the foundation. However, Toups said that they anticipate re-opening the location once the work is down, which is expected sometime in 2022.
Meanwhile, customers are being directed to visit the restaurant’s location in Douglasville at 6716 Church St.
A notice on the restaurant’s website notes the relocation, adding that the Villa Rica team is on duty at the Douglasville site. The Toups have also posted a message on Instagram explaining the situation and urging their supporters to visit the Douglasville restaurant.
The Toups opened the Villa Rica location in 2006 and they opened the Douglasville site in 2015. The couple is originally from Louisiana and the restaurant specializes in upscale New Orleans flavors and cuisine.
