Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that his office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has obtained three separate indictments involving two alleged members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods in Athens-Clarke County.
According to a press release from Carr’s office, as a part of the three indictments, Nigel “Fredo” Harvey and Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman are facing 51 charges in total including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and various weapons and drug offenses. These mark the first indictments to be obtained by Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit since its creation on July 1, 2022.
“These indictments are a direct result of our strong partnerships with local and state law enforcement, who want to ensure that the cases they investigate are pursued vigorously in court,” Carr said. “Wherever criminal street gangs are operating, Georgians want to know that the cavalry is coming. That is exactly what we are doing with our new Gang Prosecution Unit, and we are proud to be in this fight to keep all Georgians safe.”
The 1-8 Trey Bloods is a set of the larger criminal street gang known as the Bloods. The 1-8 Trey Bloods is based out of New York, specifically the Bronx. The defendants, individually and together, are alleged to have engaged in repeated criminal activity in furtherance of the gang, resulting in the following indictments, per the release.
“Gangs, drugs, and guns lead to violence,” GBI Director Mike Register said. “These indictments show the partnership between investigators and prosecutors reaching a successful outcome to keep our communities safe. By having a unit dedicated to prosecuting gang cases, we will continue to see justice brought to victims of gang violence.”
According to the release, the first indictment charges both Harvey and Wiseman with the charges stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in March 2022. Harvey is facing eight counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and four counts of possession of a firearm by first offender probationer and Wiseman is facing 12 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and the University of Georgia Police Department assisted in this investigation.
“The Athens-Clarke County community will not tolerate violent crime and criminal street gangs,” Athens-Clarke County Interim Police Chief Jerry Saulters said. “The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is committed to protecting the residents of Athens-Clarke County, and this indictment is an example of what we can achieve when local and state law enforcement partners work collaboratively, with the unified goals of removing violent offenders from our streets and keeping our community safe.”
The other two indictments reflect each offender’s individual charges. According to the release, the second indictment charges only Wiseman stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in May 2022. Those charges include, six counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and obstruction of an office.
The third indictment reflects only Harvey’s charges stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in July 2022. The charges include six counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, one count of aggravated assault, first degree criminal damage to property, interference with government property, possession of a firearm by first offender probationer and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, per the release.
Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Clarke County Grand Jury resulting in Harvey and Wiseman’s indictment on Oct. 4, 2022. According to the release, if convicted of all offenses, Harvey faces a potential maximum penalty of 370 years in prison and Wiseman faces 466 years in prison.
Earlier this year, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit. This new unit officially began its work on July 1, 2022.
The creation of the unit is made possible by HB 1134, legislation that provides the Office of the Attorney General with concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute criminal gang activity statewide. Georgia’s fiscal year 2023 budget also includes $1.3 million to establish the new Gang Prosecution Unit.
“When I signed HB 1134 earlier this year to create the Gang Prosecution Unit and when we put funding in the budget to support this new team, I said we were taking the fight directly to the criminals because every Georgian deserves to feel safe in their own communities,” Kemp said. “I’m proud to see the unit got straight to work and is already taking these hardened criminals off our streets. I applaud their work in obtaining these first indictments and look forward to the many others that will follow. Here in Georgia, we will not let up when it comes to bringing gang members to justice.”
