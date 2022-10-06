Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that his office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has obtained three separate indictments involving two alleged members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods in Athens-Clarke County.

According to a press release from Carr’s office, as a part of the three indictments, Nigel “Fredo” Harvey and Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman are facing 51 charges in total including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and various weapons and drug offenses. These mark the first indictments to be obtained by Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit since its creation on July 1, 2022.

