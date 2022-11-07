If you’ve ever read an organization’s annual report, you know they typically provide a summary of the previous year’s accomplishments, highlights from various programs and services, and a financial statement with revenue and expenses.

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health’s just-published annual report for Fiscal Year 2022 – the 12 months from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 – includes all of those things, but also much more. In fact, our annual report represents somewhat of a departure from typical public-sector annual reports and helps position our agency for a future that will demand flexibility, enhanced local collaboration and ongoing innovation.

