For their last speaker, the city of Villa Rica got an impactful name.
On Wednesday, the city of Villa Rica hosted their last leadership luncheon of the year. Going out with a big bang, the guest speaker for the day was major developer Jeffrey S. Fuqua, the founder of Fuqua Development, LP.
Fuqua spoke briefly about the plans he has in store for Villa Rica and presented a powerpoint presentation with details of the future development as well as projects all over the country that he has done previously.
With major projects such as The Battery Atlanta being one of his most successful projects, Fuqua is known for taking undesirable land and turning them into something spectacular as he has developed approximately 300 or more developments that have transformed many places across the country.
"A lot of people have no idea who I am. I am a developer," Fuqua said. "A lot of people don't know what a developer does, but we buy land, build buildings, lease them to tenants, sell them or keep them, and finance them. We kind of do everything. We own the properties and we look for opportunities from around the country."
Born in a town of only 5300 people in Salida, Colorado, Fuqua moved to Denver at an early age, and while he was in grade school, Fuqua had plans of entering into the oil field as he studied geology in college.
However, he was tempted by another career after he took a real estate class that ended up changing his life's trajectory. And he changed his major.
Graduating with a BSBA from Denver University in Real Estate and Finance, Fuqua later earned a MBA in Real Estate Development and Real Estate Finance.
He ended up moving to Florida and that is where he became a developer, and after just four years, he became one of Atlanta's best developers.
Although, it wasn't until December 1992 that he moved to Atlanta and regardless of all of the naysayers affirming that he wouldn't be successful in the Real Estate Development business, Fuqua has become a sought-after developer with an extensive resume.
In 2003, he completed his first mixed-use development in Atlanta and in 2012, he started Fuqua Development LP with a partner.
"About a year ago, we found Villa Rica, and we've been working with the folks of Villa Rica," he said. "And I will tell you, after working on 300 projects in different cities, counties, and states all across the country, Villa Rica has been maybe the best one because people care in Villa Rica, and we don't see that very often. Thank you to the City of Villa Rica, we are going to build a $225 million project in Villa Rica and hopefully a lot more."
At the present moment, the City of Villa Rica and the Carroll County Board of Education are still in negotiations regarding the Tax Allocation District (TAD). As the TAD is set to give the city more control of the businesses that come to the city, if negotiations are not reached between the two entities, that could mean that the new developments and businesses that open in Villa Rica, and specifically in that area could be all left up to the developer. However, Fuqua is known to have a keen eye for detail.
"Take The Battery Atlanta for instance, we were partners with The Battery and the Braves, not the stadium portion of that project and that is the most successful sports stadium anchor in the country," Fuqua said.
Like most of his developments ranging from The Battery Atlanta, Exchange @Gwinnett, Riverside Marketplace in Jacksonville, Florida, Madison Yards in Atlanta, and many more, Fuqua always plans to include a grocery store of some sort along with retail space, parks, townhomes, a clubhouse, and other developments.
Specifically for the city of Villa Rica, the plan as highlighted in his powerpoint presentation will include a 181 unit Townhome Tract, a grocery store, retail space, and leisure spaces such as a picnic area, a playground and other living spaces like apartment complexes. In addition to the retail and green spaces planned, the Mirror Lake connector is right in the middle of it all as it will connect Mirror Lake to downtown Villa Rica.
During the leadership luncheon, Fuqua used quotes from some of his favorite movies to teach key leadership lessons and advice.
"Learn what the sweet spot of your talent is and exploit that. And then you will love what you do." he said.
Other advise he had was, to sell yourself daily, create a movie in your head of the life you want to live, learn everyday, have an attitude of gratitude, surround yourself with people who are smarter than you are, and take risks, be consistent, and stay the course.
"Visualizing what you want works," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.