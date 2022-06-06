The Breast of Times Foundation, Inc is hosting a new event — Fill My Cup Chari-Tea — to raise money that will provide free mammograms and diagnostic screenings for uninsured and underserved women in the west Georgia area.
The charity fundraiser will be held on Saturday, June 25, 3 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, Clem Family Life Center, 2930 Newnan Road, in Carrollton.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by going to the organization’s website, www.botfoundation.org
This event promises to be a spiritual and uplifting afternoon tea with dynamic speakers and live entertainment. There will also be gifts and prizes for attendees.
The Breast of Times Foundation is a 501c(3) non-profit organization that offers help and inspires hope to those who are fighting cancer. It has a multi-faceted focus on the patient:
• targets underserved areas in Georgia
• provides free mammograms, diagnostic screenings
• advocates for increased access to medical resources and services
• provides healthy food and nutrition
• and provides personal and spiritual support throughout the journey--from diagnosis to survivorship or end of life
