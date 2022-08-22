A GoFundMe fundraising account was created for the family of a two-year old who was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Waco to help with medical expenses.
Jonathan Cash, the uncle of the young victim, started the page on behalf of Juanita Knight. He stated on the original GoFundMe listing, “this family does not ask for help ever but in this case, we could really use the help.”
So far, the family has reached $2,885 of their $3,000 goal after just one day.
Handled by the Georgia State Patrol Post 29 in Paulding, preliminary findings in the investigation on August 19 at approximately 7:05 p.m. were reported after a crash involving a toddler occurred at 88 Woodland Circle in Waco.
According to the GSP report, the driver Donald Scara, 28, was backing south from the driveway of the residence and struck the two-year-old girl who was at the rear of the vehicle. She was transported to Floyd Medical Center. According to medical staff, the juvenile is in stable condition.
“The only thing that we were really begging for and hoping for were prayers for our precious baby girl. The fact that our families, our community, and so many different strangers have donated to the recovery of our little girl is something that is so impossible for me to put into words of how much we appreciate the outpour of love and support we have received. Seeing how many people love and care for her, how many people are lifting her up for healing, how many people are praying for our families, and for Donald and I is overwhelming in the best way. We are so eternally grateful and humbled with all the prayers and love. I really don’t know how to express it in words,” Knight said in a post on the GoFundMe page.
