CHUCKEY, Tenn. – Austin Fulton claimed a two-shot victory, but the UWG men's golf team came up four strokes shy of a team win, finishing second at the Tusculum Invitational at Graysburg Hills Golf Club in Chuckey, Tennessee.
Fulton returned to action in grand form after missing two tournaments with an injury, firing a final round 68 on Tuesday to finish with a 137 total and a two-stroke victory. It was Fulton's third individual title in four starts this season, and his only tournament without a win was a second-place finish.
On Tuesday, Fulton made five birdies and an eagle on his way to tie the lowest round of any in the event.
Another bright spot for the Wolves this week was Oliwer Persson Toiminen who finished with a 73 in the final round, good for a 142 total and a fourth-place tie and a spot on the All-Tournament Team.
Three Wolves finished in the top-15 as Blake Kollin put up a 69 on Tuesday to jump into the top-15 and finish tied for 11th.
Dylan Hopper finished his tournament with a 73 on Tuesday, putting him in a 38th place tie. Jack Brennan was tied for 51st after a final round 78.
West Georgia's final round 283 was enough to climb from fourth to second, but the Wolves could not overtake tournament host Tusculum who also shot 283 on Tuesday to win their own home event by four strokes.
The Wolves' next action is set for April 4-5 as the Wolves head to Pensacola, Florida for the UWF Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.