Yesterday, UWG golfer Austin Fulton began his quest for a National Championship, teeing off at TPC Michigan for the opening round of the NCAA National Championship in Dearborn, Michigan. Fulton shot a 75 on the course yesterday, and he sat tied for 54th place after completing his round.
Fulton began his first round at 10:04 a.m. yesterday morning from TPC Michigan, which hosted the Ford Senior Players Championship, a senior men's golf Major, from 1991 to 2006.
Fulton entered the tournament as the second-ranked player in the nation, finishing second last week at the NCAA South Regional to earn a bid as an individual to the National Championship.
He spent the weekend with his fellow competitors in Detroit, visiting Ford Field and the Detroit Lions practice facility. During Sunday's practice round, Fulton stuck a 115-yard strike within one foot of the hole, winning the NCAA Championship Par 3 challenge in the process.
Monday started off well for the senior from Villa Rica, Ga., as Fulton had a birdie and four pars in the first five holes of the tournament. His birdie came on No. 2, where he sunk a beautiful 15-foot putt to move to 1-under par for the round. He closed out the front nine with one more birdie and two bogeys, heading to the back nine at even for the day.
The back nine started off in unfamiliar ground for Fulton, as he put up a double-bogey on No. 10, followed by a birdie at No. 11 to pull back to +1 for the tournament. On two of the next six holes, Fulton picked up a bogey to drop to 3-over par with one hole remaining on the day. He fired a par on the final hole and headed into the clubhouse with a first-round 75.
TPC Michigan, a Jack Nicklaus signature design, is a par-72 layout and will measure at 7,056 yards for the NCAA Championship, testing the best Division II golfers in the country.
Fulton has been battle-tested, playing all year in the toughest region in Division II golf, and finished second at last weekend's South/Southeast Region Tournament, which is the toughest region to advance out of year-in and year-out.
"I've talked to a lot of people since I played in the Regional, and ours is definitely the most stacked," Fulton said this week on the What the Howl? podcast. "And I've talked to former players in our Region and even coaches, and they agreed that our Regional is sometimes tougher than the National Championship."
The numbers back that up as well as the South/Southeast Region has produced 18 National Champions since 2000 in the team portion, and 12 individual National Champions in that same time span.
So, it will undoubtedly take three solid rounds for Fulton to pull of the ultimate goal and the best way to wrap up his collegiate golf career.
"I'm just looking to be sure my ball striking is where I want it to be, because at the end of the day you have to hit quality shots," Fulton added. "It doesn't matter if you're making putts if they're putts for par. So as long as you're ball striking well, you let that carry the rest of your game."
Fulton's plan has served him well all year long as he has averaged 69.95 over 20 rounds this season, winning three tournaments and posting 17 rounds of par or better.
The First Team All-GSC selection and Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Finalist will try to add a fourth win to his name next week in Michigan, and if he can pull it off, he would be West Georgia's first National Champion in the Division II era.
