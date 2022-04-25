Two UWG men's golf standouts have been named All-Gulf South Conference as Austin Fulton was a First Team selection and Blake Kollin was a Second Team selection.
Fulton, one of the top golfers in the nation, has a scoring average of 70, and has posted five top-10 finishes in six tournaments this season. The Villa Rica native has posted three individual wins this season, and most recently placed 11th at the GSC Championships.
It's the first time a UWG golfer is a First Team All-GSC selection since 2019 when Sam Jones earned the honor during his All-American season.
For Kollin, he caps his career with a Second Team All-Conference selection after posting a scoring average of 73.3 and is the only golfer on UWG's roster to play in every single tournament this season. The Milton native had two top-10 finishes this season, most recently placing seventh at the GSC Championships.
Fulton and Kollin become the 12th and 13th different golfers to earn All-GSC honors in program history.
The duo will lead the Wolves into action when UWG returns to the NCAA South/Southeast Regional on May 5-7 in Valdosta. It's the first time the Wolves are in the NCAA Tournament as a team since 2016.
