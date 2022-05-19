The final athletics event of the 2021-22 UWG academic year closed out on a rainy Wednesday afternoon in Detroit, Michigan, as Austin Fulton competed on the highest stage available for NCAA Division II Golf in the third round of the NCAA Championships.
"It has been an exciting an memorable time in Detroit," said head coach Todd Selders. "This is not the outcome that Austin hoped for, but he fought well against a tough course today and we are excited to come home tomorrow," the coach said on Wednesday.
Playing at TPC Michigan, Fulton finished out his extraordinary year with a score of 5-over par, closing out the year in the top-25 among the best Division II golfers in the nation. For the three-round tournament, Fulton had a score of 224, good for 8-over par for the tournament.
The senior from Villa Rica, playing in his final collegiate tournament, had one birdie on the day, putting up a two on the par-3 8th hole. That marked his seventh birdie of the tournament, but he made the turn on Wednesday with four front-nine bogeys as well, heading to the back-nine at 3-over par for the day. Fulton had seven pars on the back nine, mixing two bogeys to finish the day at 5-over par.
On Tuesday, Fulton fired a 72 as he moved into 12th place heading into Wednesday's final round.
Fulton, who was 3-over par on the back nine in the first round, shook those butterflies off quickly in the second round Tuesday, firing a birdie on the opening hole of his round. He then put up a par in each of the next six holes before a bogey at No. 7 pushed him back to even on the day.
The ninth hole provided bookend birdies for the first round, as Fulton made the turn at 1-under for the day and 2-over for the tournament. In the standings, he quickly moved up, spending the bulk of the first 12 holes of the tournament in the top-15 on the leaderboard.
On No. 12, the Villa Rica native had a bogey to move to even par for the day and to 3-over for the tournament. Fulton rebounded then on 12 and 13 with a pair of pars to right the ship as he headed into the final four holes of the day.
Fulton had the shot of the day on the par-3 15th, as he teed off and was just off the green. The UWG star chipped it in for the birdie to move to 1-under for the day and back to 2-over for the tournament and in sole possession of 10th place for the moment.
On 16, he had a putt for a birdie, but just missed to give an easy putt for par heading to the final two holes of the day. On par-5 17th, he was on the green again with a chance for a birdie and put a 20-foot putt close for another tap-in for par.
