Two Wolves shot 69 on Monday as the UWG men's golf team is in fourth place after 18 holes at the Tusculum Invitational in Chuckey, Tennessee. The Wolves opened with a team score of 289.
Austin Fulton went sub-70 once again in his return to action, shooting a 69 in round one on Monday. It was his fifth round in the 60s this season. He is tied with Oliwer Persson Toiminen who also shot 69 on Monday, to set a new career-best.
Blake Kollin opened the tournament with a 75, followed by a 76 from Jack Brennan and a 78 from Dylan Hopper.
The Wolves are trailing Tusculum by five shots as the host Pioneers opened with a 284. Newberry sits in second at one-under while Anderson fired an even-par 288.
The final round is set for tomorrow from Graysburg Hills Golf Club.
