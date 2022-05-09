VALDOSTA, Ga. — History has been made. For the first time in school history, UWG golf is sending someone to NCAA Nationals as Austin Fulton finished second at the NCAA South/Southeast Regional, advancing as an individual to the NCAA National Championship.
Fulton, a Villa Rica native, struggled in his second round, making just one birdie and finishing two-over. But Fulton bounced back in a big way in the final round, shooting a 69 to finish second as an individual.
He began his round with a par, and then birdied hole two and got another at the fifth, before his first bogey of the day, at eight, made him one over midway through the final round. Three birdies on the back nine, those coming at 11, 14, and 16 got Fulton eight under for the tournament, but a bogey on his 54th hole gave him a seven-under finish.
As a team, the Wolves were two shots off of sixth-place which would have sent the Wolves to NCAA Nationals. Despite the heartbreak, the Wolves did post their best team finish in Regional history, finishing seventh with a four-over, 868 total.
After wrapping up the second round with a one-under 71 on Saturday morning, Rece Moore was in contention for a spot at Nationals, making eight pars and a birdie to get to six-under at the turn. That’s where trouble would find Moore as he made four straight bogeys on 10, 11, 12, and 13. Moore then made another bogey on 16, but finished out the Regional with a birdie on his 54th hole. His 214 total was good for a 19th place finish.
Blake Kollin finished his Regional with a final round 75. Kollin struggled out of the gate with three straight bogeys starting at hole two, but he played even par over the final 14 holes. The Milton native finished in 51st place.
Dylan Hopper wrapped up his second round with a 74, and then posted the highest round of the week in the final round. He was plagued by back-to-back doubles on two and three, and made just one birdie in the final round to shoot 79. Hopper finished in 68th individually.
In the final round, Oliwer Persson Toiminen shot 79 with nine bogeys and a pair of birdies. He wrapped up his first career Regional appearance at 17-over for the tournament and in 100th place.
Limestone claimed the Region title, finishing at 17-under par as a team. Barry, Lee, North Georgia, Georgia Southwestern, and Florida Southern round out the teams advancing to NCAA Nationals.
Fulton will now make the trek to NCAA Nationals, held at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan on May 16-18.
