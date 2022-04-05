Austin Fulton was one of 24 players to shoot even or under par through the first two rounds of the Argonaut Invitational on Monday in Pensacola, Florida. Fulton and the Wolves will enter Tuesday's final round at the Pensacola Country Club with designs on moving up in the team and individual leader board.
As a team, the Wolves shot 294 in the first round and 299 in the second round, finishing the day with a two-round score of 592. West Georgia is two strokes behind GSC foe Delta State and the Wolves need to make up eight stokes to move into the top-10 of 17 teams at this year's tournament.
Austin Fulton, the No. 2 player in NCAA Division II coming into the week, shot 1-under par in each of the first two rounds to finish with a 2-under score of 142. That is good enough for 16th place in one of the most competitive tournaments of the year. Fulton had a bogey on three holes throughout the day and had two birdies. He had one eagle, with that shot coming on the par-5 eighth hole during the first round.
Oliwer Persson Toiminen and Rece Moore were next on the leaderboard for the Wolves, as the pair each shot a 5-over par 148 over the two rounds and ended the first day in a tie for 40th place. Blake Kollin was tied for 76th place with a score of 75-79 in the first two rounds. The final player for UWG was Dylan Mullaney, who shot 76-83 and he is tied for 86th place.
The Wolves will compete in the third and final round of the Argonaut Invitational on Tuesday at the Pensacola Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.