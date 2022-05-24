Whether he won or lost, District 4 Commissioner Steve Fuller promised his wife that 2022 would be his last election.
Fuller won that election and will serve four more years after defeating Will Godbee in Tuesday night’s primary election.
Fuller garnered 64.89% of the votes with 2,325 people voting in his favor. Godbee had 35.11% of the votes with 1,258 people voting in his favor.
While awaiting results for the local election at the Carroll County Board of Elections and Registration Fuller told the Times-Georgian this will be his last term running.
Fuller said early Tuesday evening,”I’ll never do this again. Guarantee.”
Fuller cited his age and a promise to his wife as the reason for this decision.
“It takes up a lot of time,” Fuller said.
Fuller was elected three years ago to complete Chairman Michelle Morgan’s term after the people of District 4 approached him and asked him to run.
“I feel that my experiences as a teacher, farmer and citizen of the district give me the insight to represent the people of the district that I live in,” Fuller said.
Danny Bailey won the race for District 6 defeating his three opponnets. Bailey said he was excited about this new opportunity.
“It’s something that I have thought about doing for a while, so I decided it was time to jump into it,” Bailey said, “but I know there are a lot of things to learn. I’m anxious to get started.”
Bailey won 60.07% of the vote meaning there will not be a need for a runoff. He considered running during the past two terms, but felt the timing was not right.
Bailey defeated Debbie Miles Neal, Kenneth Huddleston and former District 2 Commissioner Vicki Johnson Anderson.
Tom Sizemore won County Board of Education District 5 with 58% of the vote defeating his two opponents.
“I love the culture that has been developed over the last several years in our county. Continuing to develop the community, our staff members, the facilities, and, most importantly, our students are at the top of my list for why I am running. I want to help move the Carroll County School System from good to great,” Sizemore said.
He defeated Bill Kecskes and Curtis Stepps for the District 5 seat.
County Board of Education District 2 incumbent Sandra Morris and County Commissioner District 2 incumbent Clint Chance won by default after no one ran in opposition to either of them.
