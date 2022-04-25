Editor's Note: The Times-Georgian posed the same questions to each candidate on the ballot for contested seats on the Carroll County Commission. The following profile spotlights incumbent District 4 Commissioner Steve Fuller.
Times-Georgian: Why are you seeking this office?
Steve Fuller: I was elected to this position three years ago to complete Michelle Morgan’s term when she ran for the Chairman’s position. People in District 4 approached me and asked me to run. I have lived most of my life in Carroll County and taught school here for 14 years. I feel that my experiences as a teacher, farmer and citizen of the district give me the insight to represent the people of the district that I live in.
TG: What are your top three goals for your term if elected?
SF: We want to continue to attract and retain quality County employees. The County Commissioners have raised employee pay over the last two years and we plan to give another pay raise this year. We are still short on public safety, especially firefighters. A basic firefighting class just graduated last week and another will complete training in June. This will help considerably toward getting the Fire Department fully staffed.
Preserve agriculture through education and preservation programs at the local, state, and federal levels. Carroll County lost over 40 farms in the last ten years. Agriculture is a huge industry in Carroll County and we do not want to lose it.
Maintain strong county finances. Through strong fiscal policies we have accrued a surplus that will help mitigate inflationary expenses —especially in fuel and insurance. The County currently has a five month buffer and it is recommended that we maintain a three month buffer. With the price of fuel and durable goods this surplus will diminish, but with good management we should be able to maintain the three month buffer and enter the new fiscal year in good financial shape.
TG: What do you think is the main issue in District 4 of Carroll County?
SF: Growth is the most talked about issue when I meet with constituents. We have good examples in counties to our north, east and south of how not to grow. The 4th District has a unique blend of rural, urban, suburban and what I call rural residential. Maintaining this unique character while implementing thoughtful growth is not only my goal but the goal of most people that I talk to.
TG: What is the toughest issue facing District 4, and what do you think should be done?
SF: The main issue is the toughest issue. Metro Atlanta is moving this way. How we handle this growth will determine if Carroll County will maintain its reputation as a “golden place to live” as described in 911 magazine. The county has an excellent Community Development department that understands the challenges coming. The Comprehensive Plan is scheduled to be reviewed in 2022 and lessons learned over the past 10 years will be reflected in the new plan.
TG: How would you describe the overall “climate” of District 4, in terms of economics, livability, and relations within the community? What areas need improvement and where are we on track?
SF: Access to high speed internet needs improvement. The County allocated 1.3 million dollars in funding so Carroll EMC could receive a grant through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. So I guess this addresses both the problem and what we are on track with. Sync Global is currently installing high speed internet in areas of the county that have no internet. This has created competition and other cable companies are now laying cable through areas of district 4 who have diminished internet services. We still have a way to go but folks in the rural areas should start seeing improvement in internet services over the next few months.
I am no economist but I would describe things in District 4 as very positive. There are retired people like my wife and I who maintain small farms, young professionals just getting started, blue collar workers and educators. District 4 is an economic melting pot that is hard to put a label on. About half of the City of Carrollton lies within the 4th district so one sees apartments, single family homes and even some mansions. It is safe and shopping, schools and recreation facilities are easily accessed. Overall it is a great place to live and raise a family.
