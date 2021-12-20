Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction and speciality surfacing company, has announced that full renovation of the Sam McIntyre’s Stadium has been completed.
The track renovation included expanding the existing six-lanes to eight, and the installation of new synthetic surfacing.
The stadium project was completed by two west Georgia-based companies, J&R Construction LLC., and Sports Turf.
J&R Construction served as the construction manager, while Sports Turf served as the subcontractor for the field and track renovation.
The scope for both companies included a new artificial turf field, a synthetic running track, home bleachers, concessions, restroom facilities, and expanded parking adjacent to the stadium.
“We are more than excited to see Sam McIntyre Stadium come to life through the work J&R Construction and Sports Turf have done,” said Seth Rogers, principal at Villa Rica High School.
“I’m confident that our stadium can stand up with any high school stadium in the Southeast. Our players, teachers, and community have anticipated this for a long time, and it’s beyond what we could have imagined.”
The new artificial turf field at Sam McIntyre Stadium features AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Blend turf system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad, and BrockFILL.
AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Blend is a performance artificial turf system that combines slit film and monofilament fibers for optimum durability.
The revolutionary Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad technology features large drainage channels, shock-absorbing structures, and 25 millimeter thickness to improve player safety and provide more effective drainage.
According to a Sports Turf spokesperson, BrockFILL is the latest in alternative infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia.
The unique properties of the wood infill, BrockFILL, decreases field temperatures and feels like a natural surface with increased traction and footing for athletes.
Todd Wiggins, Sports Turf President, said it is always an honor to enhance a local Carroll County High School facility.
“The Wildcats deserve a facility with the best of the best in terms of playing surfaces, and that’s exactly what they have now,” said Wiggins.
“We can’t wait to see how these renovations propel the local athletic teams and community forward.”
