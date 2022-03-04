The new “James R. Fulford Endowed Chair of Neurology” addition to the Tanner Foundation Endowment program was the featured topic at Friday’s meeting of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club
Kristi Fulford Garrett, daughter of the late Ray Fulford, made the presentation that outlined the program which will accelerate Tanner Health System’s neurology hospitalist program for years, if not decades.
The expansion of neurology care that will be available to hundreds of area citizens is expected to bring a welcome relief to patients who have had to travel to Atlanta and Birmingham to receive treatment and care for a myriad of diseases such as ALS, Alzheimers and dementia, migraines, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s Disease.
Treatment through the new program will also benefit people who suffer from seizures, strokes, traumatic brain injuries, and other brain or nervous system disorders and diseases.
The benefits of Tanner Health’s expanded neurology program means that patients in the west Georgia area will no longer have to travel to healthcare systems in Atlanta, Birmingham, and other locations.
An attendee at Friday’s Kiwanis meeting heartily endorsed the enlarged neurology program and when she commented during the question/period that followed Garrett’s presentation. She said that she is really looking forward to forgoing her long time-consuming trips outside Carrollton to receive treatments.
In many situations, travel from the west Georgia area to and from Atlanta, Birmingham and other medical facilities takes more time than what is spent at the physician’s office and hospital.
“As with most diagnoses, you gradually learn you are not in the boat alone,” Mr. Fulford’s wife, Linda, states in the Tanner Foundation notice.
“Experiences, obstacles and struggles are shared by all family member and patients with neurological conditions and diseases,” she explains, “and for this reason, the Fulford Family wants to do what it can to ease the burden on the local patients of neurological conditions and diseases and their families through the James R. Fulford Endowment Fund at Tanner.”
The endowed chair is part of a long-term effort of Tanner Health System to expand neurology care for the west Georgia and east Alabama community.
The goal, according to Garrett, is to raise $1.5 million partnering with Tanner Health. The Magnolia Ball, the major annual fundraiser for the Tanner Foundation for many years, is no longer held, but other projects such as the James R, Fulford Endowed Chair of Neurology are on-going.
Mr. Fulford, who passed away after battling Parkinson’s Disease and a form of ALS on February 14, 2021, was one of the area’s most generous benefactors as he personally supported numerous special projects throughout the region for many years. His construction company founded in 1972, RA-LIN and Associates, built a myriad of facilities around the southeast. One of the company’s first projects was Mount Zion High School in Carroll County.
On June 7 a concert by singer-songwriter Mark Broussard at the Carrollton Amp will highlight the 50th anniversary celebration of RA-LIN.
Just a few of the local facilities built by Mr. Fulford’s company include the football stadium at the University of West Georgia, which is named RA-LIN Field in honor of Fulford and his wife, Linda; the Pope-McGinnis Student Activity Center at Carrollton High School; the West Georgia Surgery Center; Tanner Medical Center Observation Unit; Carrollton Cultural Arts Center; and Bowdon Hall at UWG.
