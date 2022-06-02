There’s power in grease.
It was a difficult day before we arrived at the Varsity in Atlanta. I’m not sure if it was the grease from the onion rings, the fries or the straight-line yellow mustard on top of the chili dog that did it, but things got a little better after we ate.
My dad, my mom and I ventured to Atlanta several years ago for a morning appointment at Emory. We knew of Emory’s strong reputation for its Alzheimer’s program and received a referral from my mom’s local doctor to confirm basically what we already knew. However, when a loved one begins to show extreme signs of memory loss, you’ll go to the North Pole and back trying to see if there’s anything you can do to improve the situation.
It was a heavy morning as the professional staff in memory care tested my mom, evaluated brain scans and consulted with my dad and me the long road my family would travel if she lived long enough. She was not happy and couldn’t understand why she was having to go through these tests. And once we left Emory, she didn’t speak to us again until after she finished her fried peach pie at the Varsity.
“I just love those things,” she said and then smiled. “Hasn’t this been the best day?”
She had already forgotten about our morning experience.
I sometimes wonder what would it have been like had she stayed in Carrollton and was surrounded by doctors and nurses she already knew. This wasn’t our only trip to Emory as we would make follow up sessions. And believe me—if we could have stayed in Carrollton, she would have known at least half of the medical professionals despite her dementia. How? It’s still one of life’s mysteries but my mother knew everyone in town. And they knew her.
At the time, there was nowhere for her to go locally beyond her regular physician. It was his idea and his recommendation that led us to Emory. Thankfully, that’s about to change.
Alzheimer’s is only one form of neurological disease. There are others whether it’s ALS, epilepsy, migraine/headache disorders, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, seizures, strokes, traumatic brain injuries and basically any brain or nervous system disorder/disease.
The Fulford family announced the James R. Fulford Endowed Chair of Neurology as the first ever endowed chair at Tanner Health Systems. Ray and Linda Fulford have played an instrumental role in making Carrollton what it is today as business leaders, community leaders and local philanthropists.
In the summer of 1972, Ray and Linda started RA-LIN and Associates that continues to make an indelible mark on the local landscape of their adopted hometown. Notable projects include McIntosh Plaza, West Georgia Shopping Center, UWG Football Stadium, Carrollton High School, numerous projects on and surrounding Tanner Medical Center’s campus, Ingles, Southern Home and Garden Ace Hardware, First United Methodist Church, City Station, Ashley Oaks Apartments, Central High School’s Rayford Walker Gymnasium, Bank of North Georgia, Bank OZK, Sunset Hills Country Club, Holiday Inn Express, Hampton Inn, Courtyard by Marriott, The Carrollton Cultural Arts Center, East Carrollton Gym, Mike Bell Chevrolet, OFS, Printed Specialties and many more.
“After my dad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and ALS, he dreamed that one day Tanner Medical Center would establish a neurology department to care for people locally so they would no longer have to travel to Atlanta, Birmingham or any other big city,” said Kristi Garrett. “Before he died, he seeded the endowment. It is my family’s task along with others who share my dad’s wish to see his dream come true. The beauty has been how our community is stepping up and rallying together to making it easier for others to receive the care they need locally.”
And, how can you play a role?
First of all, plan on coming to the AMP tonight, June 4, for the special Fulford and Friends celebration featuring singer/songwriter Marc Broussard and his band from 6-9 PM. Broussard, the Carencro, Louisiana native, will play hits from many albums. His chart-making music has led him to perform on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, CBS Saturday Early Show and more.
“Bring your dancing shoes,” said Broussard. “It’s going to be a party in Carrollton.”
Secondly, please consider donating by going to the website at fulfordandfriends.org. Or, contact the Tanner Medical Foundation directly if you prefer donating via check at 109 College Street in Carrollton or call (770) 812-4438.
“Tonight’s event is going to be so special because not only is it kickstarting our initial goal of reaching $1.5 million in donations for the Endowment, it’s also our 50th anniversary of RA-LIN,” said Kristi. “It’s worked out beautifully that we’re able to coordinate both events and celebrate. And we want our entire community to join us.”
It’s going to happen. The future is bright as the endowment will allow Tanner Medical to attract and retain the most talented physicians and researchers to accelerate its neurology program by years, if not decades, bringing care closer to home.
I wish we could have been able to treat my mother at home. And I know the Fulford family feels the same about Ray. Now, it’s going to be a reality.
The only thing missing is the Varsity. Oh well, I guess we’ll all have to continue the drive to Atlanta for greasy onion rings.
What’ll ya have?
