The James R. Fulford Endowed Chair of Neurology will be a new addition to the Tanner Foundation Endowment program to accelerate the growth of neurology care in the West Georgia region.
This endowment is named for Mr. James “Ray” Fulford, founder of Ra-Lin and Associates construction company, who unfortunately passed away after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease and ALS in February 2021.
Fulford was diagnosed with both of these diseases a few years apart.
“As with most diagnoses, you gradually learn you are not in the boat alone,” Mr. Fulford’s wife, Linda, previously stated in the Tanner Foundation notice. “Experiences, obstacles and struggles are shared by all family members and patients with neurological conditions and diseases and for this reason, the Fulford Family wants to do what it can to ease the burden on the local patients of neurological conditions and diseases and their families through the James R. Fulford Endowment Fund at Tanner.”
The endowment will allow Tanner Medical Group to expand, attract and retain "the most talented physicians and researchers in neurology," according the foundation's website. The endowment is currently 73% funded and needs to reach a total of $1.5 million to be completed.
The support for the endowment will bring expanded care to the community for diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, epilepsy, migraine/headache disorders, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, seizures, stroke, traumatic brain injury and any brain or nervous system disorder/disease.
The expansion of neurology care that will be available to hundreds of area citizens is expected to bring a welcome relief to patients who have had to travel to Atlanta and Birmingham to receive treatment and care.
In many situations, travel from the west Georgia area to and from Atlanta, Birmingham and other medical facilities takes more time than what is spent at the physician’s office and hospital.
On Saturday, June 4, there will be a concert by singer-songwriter Marc Broussard at the Carrollton Amp to highlight the 50th anniversary celebration of Ra-Lin and benefit Fulford and Friends in support of the endowed chair of neurology care.
Broussard is originally from Carencro, La. and began his career in 2004 with his first hometown titled album. Along with his vocals, he is known for his guitar playing.
He is the son of Ted Broussard, an acclaimed Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist and former member of The Boogie Kings.
Broussard is very involved with philanthropic work. He founded the Momentary Setback Fund to benefit victims of Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita. He released an album, Bootleg to Benefit the Victims of Hurricane Katrina, in 2005, with all proceeds going to help rebuild Louisiana. He is also involved in the United Way and Habitat for Humanity. In 2007, Broussard was involved in an Entertain the Troops tour in the Middle East.
There will be a local artist as the opening act for Broussard.
The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will be emceed by Times-Georgian Managing Editor Bruce Guthrie.
