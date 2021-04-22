Fulfillment Strategies International celebrates 25 years

Fulfillment Strategies International (FSI) manager, Seth Gillian, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their business relocation and 25th anniversary celebration by holding a DC Chamber ribbon-cutting on April 1. Their new location is at 875 Douglas Hills Road in Lithia Springs, and they are very excited to continue providing fulfillment solutions and giving back to Douglas County for many years to come.
Whether you are a Fortune 500 company, entrepreneur, or somewhere in between, FSI has the solution to fit your needs. They offer long and short-term program support, straight forward pricing, competitive rates, and strategic planning with an experienced support team. With over 7 million units shipped this year, you can count on them to be there for late nights or last-minute saves.
FSI business development manager, Seth Gillian, commented, “With a focus on your specific need and solutions, FSI creates tailored fulfillment plans, freeing you up to focus on growing your core business, e-commerce, marketing, promotions, or retail supply chain support. Our experience means a true competitive advantage for you and your customers.”
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Seth, and his staff.
"We are thrilled you chose to locate your business in Douglas County, and we look forward to supporting and promoting Fulfillment Strategies International for many years to come,” Ray said.
For more information about FSI, contact them at 800-979-9012 or at info@fsi3pl.com. Follow them on Facebook at Fulfillment Strategies International or visit www.fsi3pl.com.
