Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.