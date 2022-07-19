The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control…” Galatians 5:22-23.
Those who are in Christ are distinguished from unbelievers in that they have been gifted with the Holy Spirit enabling them to bear fruit. The Spirit produces these character traits that are found in the nature of Christ. We can’t obtain them without His help. If we want the fruit of the spirit to grow in us, we must know Him, love Him, remember Him, and imitate Him.
Paul says that because we are saved we should live like it. Don’t let anything or anyone else determine your values and standards in any area of your life. Lord, spills happen in life but when they do, help us to be so full of your Spirit that what pours out of us is the kind of hope that others can’t help but notice and be blessed by.
I am requesting prayer for this Nation to get back to God. Only God can heal our land. Some of our greatest hurt come from people you helped. Someone said that we should hate our sins more than we hate other people’s sins. Examine yourself. One thing about people that don’t like you is that they watch everything you do.
For humor, last night I ordered a glass of wine with my dinner and the waiter asked for my ID. I replied, "do I look that young?" and the waiter said, "no. I just wanted to see if you qualified for the Senior Citizen discount."
You can’t be strong all the time. Sometimes you just have to be alone and let the tears come. There are six reasons why you should trust God and they are because, He knows you by name ~Isaiah 43:1, He will fight for you ~Exodus 14:14, He thinks about you ~Psalm 139:17, He has plans for you ~Jeremiah 29;11, He is your refuge ~Psalm 62:6-8, and He is always with you ~Matthew 28:20.
Caring about what people think of you is useless. Most people don’t even know what they think about themselves. Most people don’t want the truth. They just want constant reassurance that what they believe is the truth. No matter what you do, someone will have something negative to say. Try not to take it personally. People judge and criticize other people’s lives when they are not happy with their own. Just know you don’t need everyone’s approval to be happy.
May God continue to bless and keep you!
