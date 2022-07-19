The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control…” Galatians 5:22-23.

Those who are in Christ are distinguished from unbelievers in that they have been gifted with the Holy Spirit enabling them to bear fruit. The Spirit produces these character traits that are found in the nature of Christ. We can’t obtain them without His help. If we want the fruit of the spirit to grow in us, we must know Him, love Him, remember Him, and imitate Him.

