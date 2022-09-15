But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness, self-control. Against such there is no law. — Galatians 5: 22-23

September not only is the month of celebrating big holidays like Labor Day. But it is also the month of change as the weather starts to make its transition from Summer to Fall. And while we all acknowledge and honor our labor efforts, this fall month is all about honoring the fruits of the spirit as well.

