But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness, self-control. Against such there is no law. — Galatians 5: 22-23
September not only is the month of celebrating big holidays like Labor Day. But it is also the month of change as the weather starts to make its transition from Summer to Fall. And while we all acknowledge and honor our labor efforts, this fall month is all about honoring the fruits of the spirit as well.
With all of the changes being ushered in, September is the month of self-improvement. But, why stop there? Along with self-improvements, it is the month of re-evaluation and a time to nurture all of the fruits of the spirit — love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control — which are mentioned in Galatians 5:22-23.
With Labor Day celebrations setting the tone for the month of September, making sure your spirit is taken care of and is nourished is a September must. There are plenty of days to acknowledge that will help you be better to yourselves, others, and the environment like courtesy day, gratitude day, encouragement day, and greenspace day are just a few.
Although Labor day kicks off the month of September on the first weekend of the month, there are thirty days chock full of nationally recognized days to celebrate.
Courtesy Day is all about extending kindness and goodness to our fellow friends and family. But being courteous should not be inclusive to only people you know but to those strangers or friends you have yet to meet. To be courteous, according to the American Heritage Dictionary, is characterized by gracious consideration toward others. So, how does one recognize courtesy day?
Something such as a simple smile and hello is considered showing kindness. Even saying yes ma'am, no ma'am, yes sir, and no sir to your elders is showing a common courtesy. Or maybe if you see an elderly person out and about, simply opening their door or carrying their groceries for them is an act of kindness that I am sure they would be grateful for. This leads us to another nationally recognized day: Gratitude day.
We all know what showing gratitude is but to reiterate what it means, according to the American Heritage dictionary, it is the state of being grateful; thankfulness. Although gratitude is not listed in the bible as one of the fruits of the spirit, it is mentioned several times. In fact, biblestudytools.com says that there are 55 scriptures in the bible that talks about gratitude to inspire thankfulness such as 1 Thessalonians 5:18 Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you, Psalm 118:24 This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it, Colossians 3:17 And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him, and Psalm 136:1 Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever.
Also listed as a national day in September is encouragement day, respect day, self-improvement, and also Greenpeace day. Greenpeace is all about the environment and taking care of the Earth which is our home. To celebrate Greenpeace day, there are plenty of options from recycling to picking up trash, but the list doesn't end there, it calls for peaceful protests to improve the air that we breathe, reduce the dependency on fossil fuels, avoiding the usage of plastic, and improving the water quality. Greenpeace undertakes various campaigns to this effect to spread awareness of these concerns.
Even though September 15 is the official Greenpeace Day, cities such as the city of Villa Rica will be getting together during the week of October 17 - 21 for a cleanup week for the city. So even if you miss all of the festivities that September has to offer, being courteous, grateful, encouraging, and respectful along with improvements of self and the environment should be a daily act of service. Imagine what your spirit tree would look like or even what the world would look like if we all just learned to be kind, courteous, grateful, and respectful to each other on a daily basis.
