Frost vs. DSU

Harrison Frost completed 41-of-65 passes for 503 yards and four touchdowns, including a 29-yard game-winner to Ronnie Blackmon. He also rushed for 32 yards and a score in the win.

 Photo by Bryant Gray

Harrison Frost produced the 10th-best passing day in the history of the Gulf South Conference on Saturday afternoon in Cleveland, Mississippi, earning the title of the Scott Evans Automotive Sales Group Player of the Game.

Frost completed 41-of-65 passes for 503 yards on the day with four touchdowns, including a 29-yard game-winner to Ronnie Blackmon with just five seconds remaining in the game.

