Harrison Frost produced the 10th-best passing day in the history of the Gulf South Conference on Saturday afternoon in Cleveland, Mississippi, earning the title of the Scott Evans Automotive Sales Group Player of the Game.
Frost completed 41-of-65 passes for 503 yards on the day with four touchdowns, including a 29-yard game-winner to Ronnie Blackmon with just five seconds remaining in the game.
That play was the culmination of a comeback effort engineered by the Wolves with Frost at the forefront, as 19th-ranked UWG outscored sixth-ranked Delta State 28-7 in the final quarter to win 52-42. The touchdown pass to Blackmon put the Wolves up 46-42, then another touchdown came when DSU attempted a lateral play on the kickoff return for the final result.
He didn't only do it with his arm against DSU on Saturday, as Frost also had nine carries for 32 yards and a touchdown in the game.
It was the second time this season that Frost has set the school record for passing yards in a single game this season. Against North Greenville earlier this season, Frost set the record in another comeback victory, connecting on 29-of-45 passes on that day for 418 yards and two touchdowns.
For the season, Frost has completed 218-of-361 passes for 2,688 yards and 21 touchdowns. With his effort on Saturday, he became just the fourth quarterback in school history to surpass 6,000 career passing yards and he now has 46 career touchdown passes.
The Wolves will be back in action on the road in the regular season finale next Saturday in Tigerville, SC in a rematch against North Greenville.
