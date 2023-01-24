Former University of West Georgia quarterback Harrison Frost is getting a shot at the next level as the UWG single-season passing leader signed with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.
Frost, who wrapped up his two-year career in the red and blue with 3,112 yards in 2022, is one of four quarterbacks on Seattle's roster. For his career, Frost passed for the third most yards in school history, 6,730 in just two seasons with 50 touchdowns.
Seattle now has two former Wolves on their roster as Frost joins former offensive lineman Tyrin Arceneaux on Seattle's first roster. Arceneaux was selected in the XFL Draft in November.
The XFL is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities.
Kickoff of the inaugural season is set for February 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.