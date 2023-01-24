Frost vs. DSU (copy)

UWG quarterback Harrison Frost has signed to continue his football career with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

 Photo by Bryant Gray

Former University of West Georgia quarterback Harrison Frost is getting a shot at the next level as the UWG single-season passing leader signed with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

Frost, who wrapped up his two-year career in the red and blue with 3,112 yards in 2022, is one of four quarterbacks on Seattle's roster. For his career, Frost passed for the third most yards in school history, 6,730 in just two seasons with 50 touchdowns.

Trending Videos