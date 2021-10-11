CLINTON, Miss. — The No. 13 West Georgia Wolves got back in the win column on a hot Saturday afternoon in Clinton, Mississippi, defeating Mississippi College 40-21 on the road in Gulf South Conference action.
Back on the road after last week’s setback, head coach David Dean and the Wolves (5-1, 3-1 GSC) responded with a big road win while putting up 550 yards of offense. Junior quarterback Harrison Frost continued his stellar season, putting up another 300-yard passing performance.
Frost on Saturday became only the fourth quarterback in school history to pass for over 400 yards in a single game. The Kennesaw native was 34-of-47 for 415 yards, becoming the first 400-yard passer in more than two decades at West Georgia. The last such performance came in 2000 on the arm of UWG Athletics Hall-of-Fame member Jeremy Clements.
“It was a good day for him. He threw the ball into a defense that was not going to allow us to throw,” said Dean of his quarterback’s performance. “He threaded the needle on a bunch of throws. We ran some good routes, and made some contested catches, so he’ll thank the receivers, but he made some good throws and got good protection.”
Frost’s 415 yards against Mississippi College on Saturday is the third most passing yards in a game in school history.
Nine different receivers caught passes on the day, with the senior trio of Ronnie Blackmon, Mechane Slade, and Quan Harrison each catching touchdown passes. Harrison and Slade each had 100-plus yards, marking the first time two receivers had 100-plus yards in the same game since Qa Walker and Shaq Hall against Tuskegee in the 2015 playoffs.
West Georgia took a 3-0 lead on their first drive of the game as Omar Cervantes pushed points through after a stalled drive, starting the scoring with a 37-yard field goal.
The Choctaws (2-3, 1-2 GSC) responded though, driving 75 yards on seven plays and scoring on a four-yard rush by Jaylin Jones, taking a 7-3 lead.
But the defense settled in, keeping MC off the board for the remainder of the first half. Meanwhile, the UWG offense added scores on the Blackmon touchdown, a rushing touchdown courtesy of Christian Royalston, the Slade touchdown, and another field goal from Cervantes before the break.
The third quarter was all Mississippi College as the Wolves only had seven offensive snaps in the period. On the opposite side of the ball, the Choctaws cut the lead to 27-14 on a nine-yard Marcus Williams rush late in the third, then shaved even more off of the UWG advantage, cutting it to a one score game with 10:19 left in the third on a Tytus Heard rushing touchdown.
“Luckily, all of our kids kept their composure,” said Dean of the Choctaws pulling within six points, “They knew what we had to do and we went almost 80 yards on a very methodical drive that we had to have.”
That drive went 79 yards in 11 plays and ran off 4:44 of the clock, essentially icing the game on a 14-yard touchdown strike from Frost to Harrison.
Jace Jordan, who led the team in rushing with 55 yards on seven carries, added a touchdown with 4:03 to play, making the final score 40-21.
Defensively, the Wolves handled the Choctaw triple-option relatively well, allowing just over 300 yards, including 278 on the ground. Demarkus Robins led the defensive attack with eight tackles. When the Choctaws did drop back to pass, two Wolves got in the backfield and recorded sacks as Derrick Shaw and Deandre Gardenhire each had a QB sack on the day. Keondre Williams forced and recovered a fumble in the win.
The Wolves stay on the road next week, traveling to Pensacola, Florida to take on the number one team in the nation, West Florida. That game is set for a 5 p.m. kickoff from Blue Wahoos Stadium.
